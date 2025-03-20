Water for People's Dehydrating Book Tackles Water Crisis

Water for People, the global nonprofit dedicated to addressing the water crisis worldwide, is launching ‘The Dehydrating Book’ to amplify awareness around the water crisis.

Developed by Edelman, The Dehydrating Book is a first-of-its-kind interactive children’s book that physically transforms based on its exposure to water. Using innovative technology, the story appears when hydrated and disappears as it dries—a powerful visual representation of how education and opportunity vanish without access to clean water.