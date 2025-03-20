Water for People's Dehydrating Book Tackles Water Crisis
Developed by Edelman, the work amplifies awareness around the global water crisis
20 March 2025
Water for People, the global nonprofit dedicated to addressing the water crisis worldwide, is launching ‘The Dehydrating Book’ to amplify awareness around the water crisis.
Developed by Edelman, The Dehydrating Book is a first-of-its-kind interactive children’s book that physically transforms based on its exposure to water. Using innovative technology, the story appears when hydrated and disappears as it dries—a powerful visual representation of how education and opportunity vanish without access to clean water.
The Dehydrating Book is symbolic of the obstacles children in Latin Americans are facing. 1 in 6 children are living in water scarce areas in Latin America and 447 million children worldwide lack basic drinking water services at their school, ultimately impacting cognitive decline and opportunity. The Dehydrating Book brings this stark reality to life in an experiential, design-driven way, aiming to drive awareness and action.