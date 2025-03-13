Very's Haus of Flamingo saunters into spring

V ery has released the latest chapter of its distinctive Haus of Flamingo brand platform which, for the first time, is branching out beyond womenswear to reflect customer shopping habits.

Haus of Flamingo has had a flying start since launching in Summer 2024, driving strong brand attribution and greater distinction. This has driven an impressive 10% uplift in brand consideration across the retailer’s womenswear category.

Now, for the first time, Haus of Flamingo is spotlighting Very’s multi-category fashion offering.

The Departure , launching today (13th March), showcases products from menswear and kidswear, in addition to womenswear must-haves, as new data from the online retailer reveals a significant 40% of its fashion customers are shopping cross-category.

Telling a story of escaping the dull, grey winter and flocking to the ever-fabulous Haus of Flamingo, the new ad is set in a stylised airport environment, making recognisable airport moments look chic.