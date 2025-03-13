Creativity
Very's Haus of Flamingo saunters into spring
The Gate channels flamingo energy as it turns the airport into a fun, pink, flamboyant world in its latest ad for the retailer
13 March 2025
Very has released the latest chapter of its distinctive Haus of Flamingo brand platform which, for the first time, is branching out beyond womenswear to reflect customer shopping habits.
Haus of Flamingo has had a flying start since launching in Summer 2024, driving strong brand attribution and greater distinction. This has driven an impressive 10% uplift in brand consideration across the retailer’s womenswear category.
Now, for the first time, Haus of Flamingo is spotlighting Very’s multi-category fashion offering.
The Departure, launching today (13th March), showcases products from menswear and kidswear, in addition to womenswear must-haves, as new data from the online retailer reveals a significant 40% of its fashion customers are shopping cross-category.
Telling a story of escaping the dull, grey winter and flocking to the ever-fabulous Haus of Flamingo, the new ad is set in a stylised airport environment, making recognisable airport moments look chic.
An overweight bag is an opportune moment to elevate an outfit, whilst the security gate is the perfect time for Very's signature flamingo pose. Plus, the new campaign spotlights Very Pay, the online retailer's flexible payment option which lets customers spread the cost, giving them more time to pay.
Jessica Myers, chief customer officer at The Very Group, which operates Very, said: “Cutting through the sea of sameness in the women’s fashion space is hard, but Haus of Flamingo does exactly that, with data showing we’re on to a winner! We’re now rolling the platform out across our other fashion categories to really showcase our amazing multi-category offering which we know is important to our customers as it gives them the ease of buying for themselves and their family all in one place.
“Spring is a huge moment for our customers – it’s when they come out of winter hibernation with spring energy making it the perfect time to unveil our new multi-category ad. The Departure encourages customers to free their inner flamingo, empowering them to express their confidence and unique sense of style.”
The long-term fashion platform, developed in collaboration with The Gate, combines the sentiment of Very’s brand proposition, ‘Let’s make it sparkle', with flamingo energy, pops of pink and an aspirational but relatable style to create an irresistible brand world full of pink and originality.
The Departure campaign features a hero 30" TV advert, along with cut down versions, including a Very Pay bespoke asset, mens and kids stand-alone assets and an extensive suite of social-first content. The new Haus of Flamingo ad was produced by Kode and directed by Lu Xiao Wei, and includes a selection of bold and distinctive stills captured by photographer Aura Skulskytè. It will run in the UK and Ireland, across TV, VOD, social media, press and online. Media planning and buying was handled by Zenith.
Antonio Gizzonio and Maisie Willis, creative directors at The Gate, said:
"For Spring 2025, we're taking Haus of Flamingo to new heights. We know that the minute there’s a hint of Spring-like weather, our audience is planning trips and getaways; and the journey can be as fun as the destination. In “The Departure”, we show Very’s squad channelling their flamingo energy with the airport as their runway!”
The Departure is the first instalment of the online retailer’s two-part ad campaign, with the second phase launching later this Spring.
