The Gate: walking through bigger walls

We continue to play an active role in the leadership of the industry. We are one of a few agencies in possession of the IPA’s Platinum Award for 10 consecutive years of CPD Gold Awards. Between the senior leadership gang we have: won Creative Leader of the Year, Agency of the Year and Best Agency to work for gongs and a place on the iList; we are active members of the IPA and APG councils; and, have presented on the main stages at SXSW.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

A successful merger, our theme for the year was ‘unite & strengthen’.

The new The Gate has brought together existing brand capabilities with MBAstack’s customer experience capabilities to create a new model to serve the growing market for joined-up brand and customer experience creativity.

Specifically, the achievement is that this new look The Gate has built on the momentum both agencies had coming into the merger; we have kicked on again, proving that the new model is a winner.

Both agencies had their strongest years in 2023, the new The Gate has bucked the merger trend and gained rather than lost momentum, growing by a further 6 per cent and winning significant domestic and international pitches in both BX and CX and a slew of creative, effectiveness and agency leadership awards in doing so.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

Winning.

Having made our move to bring CX and BX together this year, we are well-placed to accelerate progress in our mission to become the UK’s No.1 creative communications company.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year?

Focus.

This year brought waves of distraction—from AI hyperbole to political and economic uncertainty thanks to Trump, Putin and the Rachel Reeves budget.

Ignoring this noise and maintaining focus on what truly matters—delivering for our clients and fostering a winning culture for our staff—has been both the greatest challenge and the foundation of our progress.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected?

It has made some things easier and it does infuse every aspect of what we do from speeding up translations to enhancing CX insights and super-charging the creative process. So, it has made a big impact, but not yet profound.