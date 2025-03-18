Three holiday bags on sunloungers at the beach

TUI Brings Bags To Life with 'Packed Differently'

The campaign by Leo Burnett showcases TUI's wide range of holiday experiences

By Creative Salon

18 March 2025

Travel company TUI and creative agency Leo Burnett UK have launched a new campaign ‘Packed differently’, which showcases the wide range of holiday experiences on offer at TUI and spotlights the ways in which their holidays are packaged differently.

Packed differently’ sees the return of TUI’s well-established brand mascot ‘Happy Bag’, alongside some new cheeky characters. The campaign, which spans TVC, Social, OOH, Radio and Digital Display is targeted at TUI’s heartland audience and package holiday fans.

Launching today (18th March 2025), the campaign centres around three 30-second films featuring TUI’s hero character ‘Happy Bag’ and new characters, who humorously showcase the benefits of TUI’s package holidays. The animated ‘Happy Bag’ and his supporting cast of quirky British bags come to life through in-camera puppetry, crafted by puppet makers Arch Model Studios. Shot on location at TUI’s Sensatori Coral Sea resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the campaign encourages audiences to sample the wide array of experiences and beautiful scenery that a TUI holiday offers.

In ‘TUI Rooms’, the talking bags playfully compare luxury touches of their holidays including swim-up suites, private Jacuzzis and pillow menus, whilst the second film ‘Luggage’ humorously highlights the benefit of TUI’s standard 20-kilogram luggage allowance for package holidays with TUI flights. Targeted at parents who want to relax and unwind, the third film ‘Kids Clubs’ shows the talking bags calling attention to the wide range of children’s activities on offer at TUI kids clubs.

Across social, a range of content on Meta and TikTok will showcase ‘Happy Bag’ as the ultimate travel influencer.

The campaign was a cross-agency collaboration with creative duties handled by Leo Burnett UK, media handled by Essence Media Com, Production by Unit 9 and Post House by Harbor.

 Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett UK, said: “TUI’s lovable brand mascot ‘Happy Bag’ and his new mates highlight everything we love about TUI holidays—from luxury perks to family fun—making each trip unforgettable.”

Sara Ali, TUI UK and Ireland’s Director of Brand and Content, added: “Happy Bag was a hit when we first introduced him last year and the added animation, we’ve injected in the latest work adds more life and humour to land key messages in a resonant and memorable way. Our bags bring to life some of the many reasons to book a TUI package holiday, from our unique concept hotels – for adults only and for families, generous luggage allowance and certified kids clubs. And as well as a reminding people why a TUI package is a smart holiday choice, we hope our talking luggage family will spread some smiles too.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Packed differently’

CLIENT: TUI UK

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett

CCO: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Franklin

SENIOR CREATIVE: Laila Milborrow & Dave Parker          

CONTENT CREATIVE LEAD: Lucie Torcikova

SENIOR CONTENT CREATIVE: Jack Hyslop

CHIEF PRODUCTION OFFICER: Emily Marr                      

PRODUCER: Kate Reynolds

CONTENT PRODUCER: Kinga Wojciechowska

BUSINESS LEAD: Ruth Stasiak

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Rob Ellen

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Leo Hollond

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ruben Forde

PROJECT MANAGER: Charlotte Ager

SENIOR PLANNER: Beth Mackenzie

 

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence MediaCom

MEDIA PLANNER: Milly Sacks

MEDIA PLANNER: Florence Bignell             

 

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Unit9

DIRECTOR: Simon Neal

EP/ MANAGING PARTNER: Adam Dolman

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: David Bird

PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER: Kirsty Lane

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Daisy Heathwood

 

LOCAL PRODUCTION COMPANY: ASAP Productions

LOCAL PRODUCTION EP: Amin El Masri

LOCAL PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Amira Ismail

 

MODEL MAKERS: Arch Model Studio

SENIOR MODEL MAKER: Andy Gent

MODEL MAKER: Sofia Serrano

PUPPETEER: Olly Taylor

 

EDITOR: Louis Fonseca

EDIT HOUSE: Unit9

 

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750PMH

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Jake Ashwell

AUDIO PRODUCER: Carla Thomas

 

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Harbor

CREATIVE DIRECTOR:  Fergal Hendrick

VFX LEAD: Joe Tang

VFX Ahmed El Azma, Jack Sheldrake

VFX SHOOT SUPERVISOR: Tito Fernandes

COLOURIST: Toby Tomkins

POST PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Abi Klimaszewska

TUI

BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Alexandra Reed

BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Matthew Ireland

SENIOR BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Corinne Carter

DIRECTOR OF BRAND & CONTENT: Sara Ali

SENIOR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Karen Carter

SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE: Saskia Cooper

