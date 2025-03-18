TUI Brings Bags To Life with 'Packed Differently'
The campaign by Leo Burnett showcases TUI's wide range of holiday experiences
18 March 2025
Travel company TUI and creative agency Leo Burnett UK have launched a new campaign ‘Packed differently’, which showcases the wide range of holiday experiences on offer at TUI and spotlights the ways in which their holidays are packaged differently.
‘Packed differently’ sees the return of TUI’s well-established brand mascot ‘Happy Bag’, alongside some new cheeky characters. The campaign, which spans TVC, Social, OOH, Radio and Digital Display is targeted at TUI’s heartland audience and package holiday fans.
Launching today (18th March 2025), the campaign centres around three 30-second films featuring TUI’s hero character ‘Happy Bag’ and new characters, who humorously showcase the benefits of TUI’s package holidays. The animated ‘Happy Bag’ and his supporting cast of quirky British bags come to life through in-camera puppetry, crafted by puppet makers Arch Model Studios. Shot on location at TUI’s Sensatori Coral Sea resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the campaign encourages audiences to sample the wide array of experiences and beautiful scenery that a TUI holiday offers.
In ‘TUI Rooms’, the talking bags playfully compare luxury touches of their holidays including swim-up suites, private Jacuzzis and pillow menus, whilst the second film ‘Luggage’ humorously highlights the benefit of TUI’s standard 20-kilogram luggage allowance for package holidays with TUI flights. Targeted at parents who want to relax and unwind, the third film ‘Kids Clubs’ shows the talking bags calling attention to the wide range of children’s activities on offer at TUI kids clubs.
Across social, a range of content on Meta and TikTok will showcase ‘Happy Bag’ as the ultimate travel influencer.
The campaign was a cross-agency collaboration with creative duties handled by Leo Burnett UK, media handled by Essence Media Com, Production by Unit 9 and Post House by Harbor.
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett UK, said: “TUI’s lovable brand mascot ‘Happy Bag’ and his new mates highlight everything we love about TUI holidays—from luxury perks to family fun—making each trip unforgettable.”
Sara Ali, TUI UK and Ireland’s Director of Brand and Content, added: “Happy Bag was a hit when we first introduced him last year and the added animation, we’ve injected in the latest work adds more life and humour to land key messages in a resonant and memorable way. Our bags bring to life some of the many reasons to book a TUI package holiday, from our unique concept hotels – for adults only and for families, generous luggage allowance and certified kids clubs. And as well as a reminding people why a TUI package is a smart holiday choice, we hope our talking luggage family will spread some smiles too.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Packed differently’
CLIENT: TUI UK
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CCO: Mark Elwood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Franklin
SENIOR CREATIVE: Laila Milborrow & Dave Parker
CONTENT CREATIVE LEAD: Lucie Torcikova
SENIOR CONTENT CREATIVE: Jack Hyslop
CHIEF PRODUCTION OFFICER: Emily Marr
PRODUCER: Kate Reynolds
CONTENT PRODUCER: Kinga Wojciechowska
BUSINESS LEAD: Ruth Stasiak
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Rob Ellen
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Leo Hollond
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ruben Forde
PROJECT MANAGER: Charlotte Ager
SENIOR PLANNER: Beth Mackenzie
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence MediaCom
MEDIA PLANNER: Milly Sacks
MEDIA PLANNER: Florence Bignell
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Unit9
DIRECTOR: Simon Neal
EP/ MANAGING PARTNER: Adam Dolman
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: David Bird
PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER: Kirsty Lane
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Daisy Heathwood
LOCAL PRODUCTION COMPANY: ASAP Productions
LOCAL PRODUCTION EP: Amin El Masri
LOCAL PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Amira Ismail
MODEL MAKERS: Arch Model Studio
SENIOR MODEL MAKER: Andy Gent
MODEL MAKER: Sofia Serrano
PUPPETEER: Olly Taylor
EDITOR: Louis Fonseca
EDIT HOUSE: Unit9
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750PMH
SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Jake Ashwell
AUDIO PRODUCER: Carla Thomas
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Harbor
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Fergal Hendrick
VFX LEAD: Joe Tang
VFX Ahmed El Azma, Jack Sheldrake
VFX SHOOT SUPERVISOR: Tito Fernandes
COLOURIST: Toby Tomkins
POST PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Abi Klimaszewska
TUI
BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Alexandra Reed
BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Matthew Ireland
SENIOR BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Corinne Carter
DIRECTOR OF BRAND & CONTENT: Sara Ali
SENIOR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Karen Carter
SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE: Saskia Cooper