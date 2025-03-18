TUI Brings Bags To Life with 'Packed Differently'

Travel company TUI and creative agency Leo Burnett UK have launched a new campaign ‘ Packed differently’ , which showcases the wide range of holiday experiences on offer at TUI and spotlights the ways in which their holidays are packaged differently.

‘ Packed differently’ sees the return of TUI’s well-established brand mascot ‘Happy Bag’, alongside some new cheeky characters. The campaign, which spans TVC, Social, OOH, Radio and Digital Display is targeted at TUI’s heartland audience and package holiday fans.

Launching today (18th March 2025), the campaign centres around three 30-second films featuring TUI’s hero character ‘Happy Bag’ and new characters, who humorously showcase the benefits of TUI’s package holidays. The animated ‘Happy Bag’ and his supporting cast of quirky British bags come to life through in-camera puppetry, crafted by puppet makers Arch Model Studios. Shot on location at TUI’s Sensatori Coral Sea resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the campaign encourages audiences to sample the wide array of experiences and beautiful scenery that a TUI holiday offers.