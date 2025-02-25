Why McDonald's Wants Customers to Order Like Stormzy

What input did Stormzy put into what must be a fairly personal campaign for him?

Freya: Stormzy personally selected influencers he supports to feature in the film, ensuring they could share it across their own platforms. He had a clear vision for making the film feel clever and iconic, this was music to our ears when we were writing the script. We incorporated Stormzy Easter eggs throughout, so fans could spot them and feel a real connection. Stormzy was also keen to bring his ‘Big Mike’ brand and personality to life through the campaign’s visual identity. Our design team did an incredible job of achieving this in such a bold and striking way.

How did you go about “paying tribute” to Croydon?

Gina: Croydon and Stormzy go hand in hand—he’s always been passionate about giving back to his hometown. We wanted to ensure Croydon was at the heart of the campaign in every way so that it felt truly authentic to his fans. Positioning the campaign as a love letter to his hometown, we shot the entire campaign there and even renamed the store ‘Big Mike’s’. The Stormzy Meal was available in Croydon 48 hours before anywhere else. We also created personalised crew T-shirts featuring a black-and-white cityscape of Croydon with the McDonald’s arch. To further cement the tribute, we focused our media spend on high-impact sites across the area for out-of-home placements.

What was the biggest challenge in making it all happen?

Freya: The timings! We had huge ambitions for this campaign, especially knowing Stormzy was on board. Somehow, we managed to turn around the idea, the script, a 360 campaign, a new visual identity, three different shoots, editing, post-production, supply, and even a surprise cameo from Alison Steadman—all in just over a month, including Christmas! It was a massive team effort, and we’re all incredibly proud of what we achieved.

What would your own “Famous Order” from McDonald’s be?

Gina: Funnily enough, my go-to order is actually The Stormzy Meal, and it has been for over a decade. That’s where the idea came from—millions of people were already ordering like Stormzy every day, so why not help Stormzy to own the meal, so that it could take over the nation?

Freya: Mine would have to be a Quarter Pounder meal with a Diet Coke and a McFlurry. I’d also throw in some mozzarella sticks—and probably pinch a few of Gina’s McNuggets, if I get the chance!