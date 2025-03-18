The Social Mindset of Leo Burnett

Trending on X, healing the nation’s hearts, bike-riders drawing phalluses - all milestones in the world of social media; and Leo Burnett is only just scratching the surface.

Its social division is thriving; under the leadership of Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, and Beth Manning, creative director, social, its roll-out of work has been going from strength to strength.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve gone from the area of it being just social media to a social mindset,” begins Elwood, who was promoted from executive creative director to CCO in November 2023. “That’s something that usually comes last within thinking about platform ideas, whereas we actually bake that right into the front end of the brief.”

For Elwood, establishing an environment that holds collaboration at its heart has been essential, and having a social-focussed division has allowed that to grow.

“Every team within creative is looking at social, but that might be more campaign social and that's a very different thing. Whereas now we have a completely different hired specialist department that includes content creators, content designers, community managers, editorial directors. We've got some really great specialism that's merged beautifully into the creative department. It's not a bolt-on or an add-on - it's something that we see as very much at the heart of every brief.”

The belief is that the more collaboration becomes a natural part of the creative process across creative departments, the more great work the agency can make.

“When you look at the media plan of any decent campaign it's too big for one creative team to be doing. For the last 18 months, since I took over as CCO, my biggest thing has been collaboration,” he continues. “The more brains you can get around a problem, the better it's going to be. Every team, every kind of creative director in the building, is really enjoying that. The canvas now needs that specialism.”