Butterkist Aligns As Must-Have Snack For Movie Nights
'Go grab the Butterkist' by St Luke's sees movie watchers munch on the popcorn brand
17 March 2025
KP Snacks brand, Butterkist, settles into its seat in a new campaign which draws the viewer into tense dramatic cinematic moments and – just as dramatically - signs off with its trade-mark humour. The latest “Go grab the Butterkist” campaign, which is created by St Luke’s sees the brand take full ownership of movies, and will appear across VOD and social.
The new campaign uses the strapline: ‘For every movie moment: go grab the Butterkist’; and launches with two films from 17 March, as well as bespoke social content.
‘Romance’ opens at the climactic scene of a period drama when a woman is reunited with the lover she believed to be dead. Suddenly the perspective switches, interrupted by a couple enjoying movie night on the sofa. While the man quietly wipes away a tear, his partner declares triumphantly “I knew he was still alive!” – but they are united in agreement that Butterkist is the perfect companion for any type of film, no matter the genre.
In the second film, ‘Horror’, a man is running through a dark forest scene, chased by a terrifying monster off screen, as we hear its animalistic screams - only for him to come to a sudden stop and desperately hide behind a tree. Much to the consternation of the three flatmates sharing the sofa - and a bag of Butterkist - who reflect on the fact he has stopped.
The campaign also introduces a new travelling brand device – the Butterkist Red Sofa – which connects to the brand’s colours and many people will associate with movie night. The films feature the added dimension of the deep, booming voice of Redd Pepper aka “Mr Movie Trailer Man” as voice-over artist.
Rachael Rayner, Brand Manager at KP Snacks, said: “We know that Butterkist is the nation’s favourite popcorn brand, and we are keen to reinforce the brand's position as the must-have snack for movie nights in with family and friends. What better way to bring this to life than building on classic movie moments and the reactions of those enjoying it from their sofa with Butterkist!”
Richard Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “When it comes to watching a movie at home with friends or family, the nation is full of plot second-guessers and running commentators. And when those memorable movie moments arrive, of course, you have to Go Grab the Butterkist—the nation's favourite popcorn. After all, it's all part of the experience.”
The campaign breaks on 17 March, running until 19 July, and is being rolled out across VOD with 20- and 10-second spots appearing on SKY+, Disney and ITV. Along with the hero films, St Luke’s has created several pieces of highly meme-able content, also associated with movies and Butterkist, which will run on TikTok and Meta.
