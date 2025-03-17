Butterkist Aligns As Must-Have Snack For Movie Nights

KP Snacks brand, Butterkist, settles into its seat in a new campaign which draws the viewer into tense dramatic cinematic moments and – just as dramatically - signs off with its trade-mark humour. The latest “Go grab the Butterkist” campaign, which is created by St Luke’s sees the brand take full ownership of movies, and will appear across VOD and social.

The new campaign uses the strapline: ‘For every movie moment: go grab the Butterkist’; and launches with two films from 17 March, as well as bespoke social content.

‘Romance’ opens at the climactic scene of a period drama when a woman is reunited with the lover she believed to be dead. Suddenly the perspective switches, interrupted by a couple enjoying movie night on the sofa. While the man quietly wipes away a tear, his partner declares triumphantly “I knew he was still alive!” – but they are united in agreement that Butterkist is the perfect companion for any type of film, no matter the genre.