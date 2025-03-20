PUMA Evolves Brand Identity With 'Go Wild'
The global campaign by adam&eveDDB looks to inspire younger generations, one runners' high at a time
20 March 2025
Global sports company PUMA announces the launch of its biggest global campaign to date - ‘Go Wild’ – marking an evolution in its brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to redefining the game ,and setting the stage for long-term, sustainable growth.
PUMA presents a new vision of sports aligned with the expectations of new generations and rooted in its history where, sport is a form of self-expression, a source of enjoyment, and a way to create social connections. With this, PUMA is launching a major strategic offensive, unveiling a positioning at the intersection of its DNA, its heritage, and the aspirations of new generations of consumers with ‘Go Wild’.
‘Go Wild’ is PUMA's largest marketing investment to date that marks the debut of its renewed brand DNA, with a 40% increase in marketing investments compared to 2024. In a world where performance is just about the wins, PUMA stands out with a different vision. The renewed brand DNA resonates deeply with new generations, especially Gen Z, who seek immersive experiences, social connection, and pleasure from sport.
More than just a worship of performance, PUMA aims to inspire individuals to unleash their wild energy through sport. By capturing the human instinct we all feel when playing sport, PUMA aims to expand its global presence and make more meaningful connections with its audience.
“PUMA has always embodied this vision, from Tommie Smith’s raised fist in 1968 to Usain Bolt’s explosion of joy in 2008. We believe that greatness begins with the courage to be yourself and this philosophy has always guided PUMA, resonating more than ever with the younger generation”, says Richard Teyssier, Global VP Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “With this ‘Go Wild’ campaign, we are taking our first step to further connect with our audience, with the first chapter focusing on running with a truly unique and disruptive approach”.
The campaign kicks off with a focus on the sport of running, aligning with a positive audience response in this space and rooted in the belief that running is at its best when you chase the highs, with PUMA unleashing the energy inside you so you can earn the high.
“We started with the consumer insight that running will give you a rush like nothing else. Which means that no matter how hard it is, you will never regret a run,” says Julie Legrand, Senior Director Global Brand Strategy and Communications at PUMA. The ‘Go Wild’ campaign was developed with the largest consumer research in the brand’s history, finding a clear space in the market for PUMA where performance meets joy – an untapped territory that PUMA is uniquely positioned to own.”
To mark the launch, PUMA has released the ‘Go Wild’ hero film, a tribute to runners unlocking the runner’s high – a rush of happy chemicals released during physical activity. The ‘Go Wild’ film moves away from featuring athletes and celebrities and instead celebrates the everyday runner, including the early-rising runners, a runner with their dog, a new mum, or running as a community. The pre-tests confirm the remarkable potential of this campaign: USA, China and Germany ranked in the top 5% of the most effective ads in driving sales, and other markets ranked in the top 25% of the most successful campaigns.
Following the launch, the campaign will continue through 2025/26 by strategically spotlighting different business units within sport, including basketball and football, and leveraging key global sporting events. To further sustain the ‘Go Wild’ message, PUMA will be launching a series of content which aims to explain ‘Go Wild’ to our audience through our ambassadors’ stories. From Tommie Smith in 1968 and Usain Bolt in 2008 to Mondo Duplantis in 2024, self-expression through sport has always been always at the heart of PUMA’s ambassadors. Like no other, they know what it means to go wild, and they are our Wild Ones.
The ‘Go Wild’ global campaign goes live on March 20th and will be amplified through a multi channel global media strategy spanning multiple touchpoints - digital, OOH, PR, social, TV, retail, and talent-driven activations worldwide.
