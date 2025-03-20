PUMA Evolves Brand Identity With 'Go Wild'

More than just a worship of performance, PUMA aims to inspire individuals to unleash their wild energy through sport. By capturing the human instinct we all feel when playing sport, PUMA aims to expand its global presence and make more meaningful connections with its audience.

“PUMA has always embodied this vision, from Tommie Smith’s raised fist in 1968 to Usain Bolt’s explosion of joy in 2008. We believe that greatness begins with the courage to be yourself and this philosophy has always guided PUMA, resonating more than ever with the younger generation”, says Richard Teyssier, Global VP Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “With this ‘Go Wild’ campaign, we are taking our first step to further connect with our audience, with the first chapter focusing on running with a truly unique and disruptive approach”.

The campaign kicks off with a focus on the sport of running, aligning with a positive audience response in this space and rooted in the belief that running is at its best when you chase the highs, with PUMA unleashing the energy inside you so you can earn the high.

“We started with the consumer insight that running will give you a rush like nothing else. Which means that no matter how hard it is, you will never regret a run,” says Julie Legrand, Senior Director Global Brand Strategy and Communications at PUMA. The ‘Go Wild’ campaign was developed with the largest consumer research in the brand’s history, finding a clear space in the market for PUMA where performance meets joy – an untapped territory that PUMA is uniquely positioned to own.”

To mark the launch, PUMA has released the ‘ Go Wild’ hero film , a tribute to runners unlocking the runner’s high – a rush of happy chemicals released during physical activity. The ‘Go Wild’ film moves away from featuring athletes and celebrities and instead celebrates the everyday runner, including the early-rising runners, a runner with their dog, a new mum, or running as a community. The pre-tests confirm the remarkable potential of this campaign: USA, China and Germany ranked in the top 5% of the most effective ads in driving sales, and other markets ranked in the top 25% of the most successful campaigns.

Following the launch, the campaign will continue through 2025/26 by strategically spotlighting different business units within sport, including basketball and football, and leveraging key global sporting events. To further sustain the ‘Go Wild’ message, PUMA will be launching a series of content which aims to explain ‘Go Wild’ to our audience through our ambassadors’ stories. From Tommie Smith in 1968 and Usain Bolt in 2008 to Mondo Duplantis in 2024, self-expression through sport has always been always at the heart of PUMA’s ambassadors. Like no other, they know what it means to go wild, and they are our Wild Ones.

The ‘Go Wild’ global campaign goes live on March 20th and will be amplified through a multi channel global media strategy spanning multiple touchpoints - digital, OOH, PR, social, TV, retail, and talent-driven activations worldwide.

Credits:

Client: PUMA

Project/Campaign name: ‘For The Runner’s High’

CLIENT - PUMA

Vice President, Global Brand & Marketing: Richard Teyssier

Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy & Communications: Julie Legrand

Senior Head of Creative Services, Global Marketing: Elissa Armando

Global Creative Director, Brand Marketing: Andy Alvarez

Head of Production, Global Marketing: Diane Brito

Head of Marketing, Running & Training: Anna Rothman

Head of Creative Project Management, Global Marketing: Paul Anderson

Team Head, Production, Global Marketing: Minnie Tran

Senior Creative Project Manager, Global Marketing: Theresa Spinale

CREATIVE AGENCY - ADAM&EVEDDB

Chief Creative Officers: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland

Executive Creative Director: Mark Shanley

Creative Directors: Christian Lotz & Christina Rankel

Creative: Fabio Santos

Social Director: Osob Yusuf

Head of Production/Producer: Nikki Cramphorn

Assistant TV Producer: Holly Wormleighton

Design Director: Chris Chapman

Integrated Producer: Hazel Corsten

Assistant Integrated Producer: Merle Aylott

CEO: Miranda Hipwell

Managing Partner: Jonny Angel

Business Director: Georgia Roca

Account Director: Sophie Kelting

Account Manager: Lizzie Coombs

Group Strategy Director: Jack Spicer

Senior Planner: Jack Gilbert

Project Director: Linda-Aileen Macfarlane

Agency Operations Director: Stuart Heyburn

General Legal Counsel: Candice Macleod

Senior Legal Counsel: Tom Campbell

Business Affairs: Edan Cummins

PRODUCTION COMPANY - LOVE SONG

Director: Elliott Power

EP: Shirley O’Connor

Producer: Jessica Wylie

Production Manager: Alexandra Michaels

DOP: Justin Brown

Gimbal Op: Myron Mance

EDIT - FINAL CUT

Editor: Amanda James

Assistant Editor : Maud Barry/Max Adams

Producer: Nikki Porter

Socials Editor: Maud Barry

Social Senior Producer: Nikki Porter

AUDIO - 750mph

Sound Design & Mix: Sam Ashwell

Audio Producer: Olivia Ray

Social Sound Engineer: Marcin Pawlik

Social Audio Producer: Carla Thomas

POST PRODUCTION - TIME BASED ARTS

VFX Lead

Stephen Grasso

Grade

Simone Grattarola

2D

Andre Bittencourt

Frankie Foster

Grant White

Jasmine Cooper

Liam Doyle

Manolo Perez

Rio Perrone

Sarah Breakwell

GFX

Tom Robinson

Producer

Chris Aliano

VFX Shoot Supervisor

Bradley Stilwell

MUSIC CO - LELAND

Music Supervisor: Ed Bailie

Artist: Afroman

Composition: ‘Because I Got High’ (re-record)

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

STILLS

Photographer: Seb Barros

Photographer Assistant: Freddie Stisted

Photographer Agent: Tom Burns

Line producer: Annelize Frost

Production Coordinator: Courtney Savage

1st AD: Christo Van Schalkwyk

2nd AD: Robynne Leigh

Digi Op: Thekiso Mokhele

Photographer 2nd Assistant: William Sheepskin

Photographer 3rd Assistant:Lunghelo Mlati

Retouching: Justine Foord Studio

Wardrobe Stylist: Gavin Mikey Collins

Hair & Makeup Artist: Saskia Buxton

SOCIAL

Social Director and Videographer: Jacques Van Rensburg

Social Assistant Director: Riah Ramparsad

SERVICE COMPANY - JUICE

Executive Producer: Carmen Amos

Head Of Production: Marisa Bracher

Line Producer: Kim Fowler-Forbes

Production Manager: Kirstin Twiss

Production Coordinator: Kirsty Steenkamer

1st AD: Dale Butler

2nd AD: Hayley Emma Westray

Unit: Legend Unit

Unit & Location Manager: Mikaeel Rinquest

1

st AC: Jason Musgrave

VTO: Dylan Young

DIT: Roscoe Vercueil

Key Grip: Roderick Dean-Smith

Best Boy Grip: Quintin Pretorius

Casting: Casting Co

Cast Coordinator: Tamith Hattingh

Drone: Motion Pro

Drone Pilot: Stephan Van Zyl

Gaffer: Wade Grobler

Best Boy Lights: Quintin Pretorius

Production Designer: Riccardo Pugliese

Props Master: Sam Kelly

Animals: Animal Tails

Animal Wrangler: Nicole Jennings

Animal Wrangler: Juan August

Wardrobe Stylist: Richard De Jager

Make-Up/ Hair Artist: Carla Fourie

Make-Up/ Hair Artist: Zanmarie Hanekom

Catering: Cedar Catering

MEDIA AGENCY - HAVAS INTERNATIONAL

Agency Managing Director: Ferran Juaní

Business Managing Partner: Irma Lavall

Global Media Lead: Oscar Kleparski

Global Strategy Lead: María Pérez Bermejo

Global Strategy Specialist: Rober Hernandez

Global Strategy Executive: Isaac Vigue

Global Partnerships: James Gyngell

Data Strategist: Alejo Costa

Data Lead: Alba Carvajal

Data Network Lead: Bianca Sanchez

Europe Lead: Lara Prieto

North America Lead: Paz Garcia-Miñaur

Latam Lead: Lorena Cuevas

Asia & EMEA Lead: Jie Yin