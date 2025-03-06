GWR’s Famous Five Race to Uncover Hidden UK Gems in ‘A Thrilling Engagement’
Created by adam&eveDDB, the campaign invites passengers to discover hidden UK destinations through a high-energy adventure
06 March 2025
Great Western Railway (GWR) is inviting passengers to explore hidden gems across its network with 'A Thrilling Engagement', the latest chapter in its Famous Five series. As spring arrives and days grow longer, GWR is shining a light on lesser-known destinations and unique activities, encouraging more people to embrace leisure travel by train.
Building on one of Britain’s most enduring creative platforms, this new instalment continues to capture the spirit of adventure, showcasing the excitement of discovering new places with GWR.
Adam&eveDDB’s multi-channel campaign kicks off with a hero 60-second spot, directed by Oscar and BAFTA-winning director Peter Baynton (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse). The film is produced by the acclaimed film and animation studio Not to Scale.
Amanda Burns, sales and marketing director, GWR said: "The Famous Five campaigns have proved a huge success, so we’re excited to bring the much-loved characters back for another adventure, showcasing some of the UK's best spots, accessible by GWR. This campaign highlights the joy and comfort of train travel and the unique experiences GWR unlocks. From great landmarks like the Royal Albert Hall to Cornwall's Eden Project, we're proud to show off the best of our network, demonstrating that there’s more to explore with Great Western Railway."
‘The Famous Five’s Thrilling Engagement’ combines an emotive love story with a frantic chase, as the Famous Five race around the network to return a missing engagement ring. The ad shines a spotlight on exciting leisure activities across the region: from hot air ballooning in Bristol, to the delights of Cornwall’s Eden Project, boating in Henley and fine-dining in London. Unsurprisingly, the train is the quickest way to get around; much better than the cars that all seem to be stuck in traffic jams.
Ben Tollett, group ECD, adam&eveDDB, added: “After nine years of high-octane adventures with the Famous Five and GWR, we decided to slow things down a bit with a tender and heart-warming love story. Then we threw in a bunch of high-octane chase scenes for good measure.”
Accompanying the film is a fully integrated campaign across cinema, OOH, social, digital and display, as well as a partnership with Global Radio. The wider campaign continues to highlight unexpected destinations and activities including ziplining at the Eden Project, lighthouse climbing in Plymouth, enjoying a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall and surfing in Wales.
Zoe Bond, client lead, the7stars: “This campaign is a brilliant example of how our planning neutrality and independent thinking helps make the sum bigger than the individual parts. All our activation teams have helped craft an exciting plan. Then specialisms across data enrichment, tech, our bespoke Prospero programmatic offering and Supernova partnerships have been involved to make the latest Famous Five adventure unmissable.”
