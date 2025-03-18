The Vagina Museum Hopes To Avoid Closure

While other museums fill their walls with shallow representations of the female anatomy, The Vagina Museum gives this the attention it deserves.

In the urgent plea for support, the museum says on its fundraising page that “we are battered from all sides.”

● Reproductive rights are in crisis.

● Women’s rights are in crisis.

● LGBT+ rights are in crisis.

● Arts and culture are in crisis.

Since its founding, the Vagina Museum has been a bold, unapologetic space for education, activism and community, breaking stigmas and fostering conversations that are often overlooked or silenced.

Earlier this year, the museum was forced to crowdfund its latest exhibition - ‘Menopause: What’s Changed?’ - due to a lack of interest from arts and heritage funders. More than 1700 people have since visited the exhibition, which is a celebration of this common life event which will affect half of the population but is shrouded in taboos and misconceptions.

Zoe Williams, Director of the Vagina Museum said: “We stand defiant in a world that needs us, even when it does not always want us. This is a critical moment. If we do not meet our fundraising target, we will determine how best to use the funds raised—whether to sustain operations for a few more months while seeking longer-term funding or to explore alternative ways to continue our work. But to survive, we need your help now.”

Camila Gurgel, Senior Creative at BBH added: “The Vagina Museum is doing essential work that no other museum is taking on. Yet, while they struggle to secure funding for their exhibitions, other London museums receive millions to display superficial representations of the female body. So, we took matters into our own hands—stealing their vaginas to promote ours, and inviting people to a space that truly celebrates the masterpiece that is the real vagina."

The work is running across London and Online from 17th March.

Donate today to save the Vagina Museum and ensure it doesn’t become just a footnote in history. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference in keeping this vital space alive.

Link to the campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/btscc2

