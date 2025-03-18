The Vagina Museum Hopes To Avoid Closure
The campaign by BBH London raises awareness of its critical work and aims to save its future
18 March 2025
The Vagina Museum, the world’s first bricks-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy, has launched an emergency crowdfunding appeal with a goal to raise funds to avoid closure.
The Vagina Museum plays a crucial role in breaking the stigma surrounding gynecological anatomy and contributing to a broader cultural shift from shame to celebration. Without urgent financial support, the museum will be forced to shut its doors, cease all digital activities, and end their mission to educate, empower, and break taboos.
To raise awareness of its critical work and to raise emergency funds, The Vagina Museum has joined forces with creative agency BBH London to launch a tactical campaign showcasing renowned artwork from British museums; to challenge visitors and funders to get behind the real masterpiece.
While other museums fill their walls with shallow representations of the female anatomy, The Vagina Museum gives this the attention it deserves.
In the urgent plea for support, the museum says on its fundraising page that “we are battered from all sides.”
● Reproductive rights are in crisis.
● Women’s rights are in crisis.
● LGBT+ rights are in crisis.
● Arts and culture are in crisis.
Since its founding, the Vagina Museum has been a bold, unapologetic space for education, activism and community, breaking stigmas and fostering conversations that are often overlooked or silenced.
Earlier this year, the museum was forced to crowdfund its latest exhibition - ‘Menopause: What’s Changed?’ - due to a lack of interest from arts and heritage funders. More than 1700 people have since visited the exhibition, which is a celebration of this common life event which will affect half of the population but is shrouded in taboos and misconceptions.
Zoe Williams, Director of the Vagina Museum said: “We stand defiant in a world that needs us, even when it does not always want us. This is a critical moment. If we do not meet our fundraising target, we will determine how best to use the funds raised—whether to sustain operations for a few more months while seeking longer-term funding or to explore alternative ways to continue our work. But to survive, we need your help now.”
Camila Gurgel, Senior Creative at BBH added: “The Vagina Museum is doing essential work that no other museum is taking on. Yet, while they struggle to secure funding for their exhibitions, other London museums receive millions to display superficial representations of the female body. So, we took matters into our own hands—stealing their vaginas to promote ours, and inviting people to a space that truly celebrates the masterpiece that is the real vagina."
The work is running across London and Online from 17th March.
Donate today to save the Vagina Museum and ensure it doesn’t become just a footnote in history. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference in keeping this vital space alive.
Link to the campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/btscc2
Credits:
Advertising agency: BBH
Client: The Vagina Museum
Founder of The Vagina Museum: Florence Schechter
Director of The Vagina Museum: Zoe Williams
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes
Senior Creatives: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina
Designer: Keiti Collins
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Account Director: Caroline Barton
Head of Strategy: Saskia Jones
Art Producer: Lauren Daniels
Artworker: Dave Walsh
Media agency: Electric Glue
Media Director: Richard Bond