Audi Sets The Standard For Electric Luxury

The latest instalment highlights the Audi A6 Sportback e-tronʼs aerodynamic performance in a way that feels both clever and elegant. The car's sleek, flowing lines effortlessly cut through the air, but instead of showcasing this through typical car visuals, BBH did something unexpected. The OOH campaign depicts a folding guide for a paper aeroplane, with the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron sliced across the page so once put together, the aeroplane would reveal the whole car.

A sequential media strategy, managed by PHD, plays a pivotal role in maximizing the campaign's impact. High-dwell time locations were strategically chosen to ensure commuters first encounter the flat lay version of the paper aeroplane, in order to spark their curiosity. As they continue their journey, theyʼll come across the fully constructed aeroplane in subsequent placements, building the story bit by bit as they move through their journey. This rail and underground OOH approach is accompanied by extensive nationwide roadside media buys depicting a folded paper aeroplane featuring the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron.

This journey mapping ensures that the campaign unfolds in a way that deepens the consumer's connection to the story—building anticipation and understanding of the carʼs cutting-edge aerodynamics across media.

Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH said, “The idea is bold, brave, and unapologetically different. Itʼs a quiet yet powerful expression of Audiʼs essence, capturing attention without the need for loud dramatization. Itʼs not just another car ad. It breaks the mold of what a launch should be, showcasing innovation and performance in the most refined, effortless way. For this to come from one of our Barn teams, is the cherry on the cake.ˮ

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK added, “This perfectly captures the Audi spirit—subtle, refined, and innovative. It showcases our dedication to cutting-edge design and performance, while reflecting our drive toward an electric future. The simplicity and elegance of this approach are unmistakably Audi, making it the ideal way to connect with our customers as we continue to evolve.ˮ

This idea has come from Simon Finn and Matthew Chong, a pair of junior creatives currently enrolled in BBHʼs eight-month creative incubator course, Barn. This shows how innovation thrives when talent is given the freedom to experiment and push boundaries, leading to fresh and impactful ideas that perfectly reflect Audiʼs commitment to design and performance.

Credits

Campaign title: Performance in a new light

CEO Karen Martin

CCO Alex Grieve

CSO Will Lion

ECD Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

Barn Creative: Simon Finn

Barn Creative: Matthew Chong

Head of Design: Liam Thomas

Designer: Jiwoo Kim

Senior Strategist: Christina Shutti

Client Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Business Lead: Philip Mattinson

Project Director: Lexy Fox

Account Manager: Katie Headley

Agency print producer: Micah Waring

BBH Studios: Tristan Zamula/Toni Polain/Nigel Pullum/Paul Floyd

Media agency: PHD