O2 Reapplies Oxygen To The Brand With Latest Platform

O2 and its global creative agency of record VCCP unveil a new brand platform and positioning, centred around connecting customers with life’s most exciting moments and reinforcing the brand as ‘Essential For Living’.

The new brand platform revisits the brand’s founding message from 2002, positioning it as an enabler of life’s greatest moments. It emphasises the excitement and rewards that O2 offers, with a renewed focus on emotional, real-world connections and putting customers back at the heart of unforgettable experiences.

‘Essential For Living’ launches alongside an integrated campaign created by VCCP, O2’s creative agency of record since its foundation. The 360 campaign centres on a 60-second film called ‘First Breath’, capturing a newborn baby’s first moments and imagining their future life. It is narrated by Sean Bean, the voice of O2’s campaigns since the brand’s launch 23 years ago, who introduces the child to the wealth of human emotions and experiences they are yet to encounter.