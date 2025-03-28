O2 Reapplies Oxygen To The Brand With Latest Platform
Created by longstanding agency, VCCP - the campaign promotes the brand as 'Essential For Living'
28 March 2025
O2 and its global creative agency of record VCCP unveil a new brand platform and positioning, centred around connecting customers with life’s most exciting moments and reinforcing the brand as ‘Essential For Living’.
The new brand platform revisits the brand’s founding message from 2002, positioning it as an enabler of life’s greatest moments. It emphasises the excitement and rewards that O2 offers, with a renewed focus on emotional, real-world connections and putting customers back at the heart of unforgettable experiences.
‘Essential For Living’ launches alongside an integrated campaign created by VCCP, O2’s creative agency of record since its foundation. The 360 campaign centres on a 60-second film called ‘First Breath’, capturing a newborn baby’s first moments and imagining their future life. It is narrated by Sean Bean, the voice of O2’s campaigns since the brand’s launch 23 years ago, who introduces the child to the wealth of human emotions and experiences they are yet to encounter.
Highlighting O2's essential role in enabling life's most exciting moments, the film invites viewers to consider what makes them feel truly alive. The film and campaign assets use the O2 logo in a fresh, new way - with the 'O' becoming a portal to showcase the breadth of experiences enabled by O2 - including live music, sports, and travel.
VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with multi-award-winning music video and commercials director Sam Pilling and Magna Studios to bring the TV campaign to life. A full, 360 integrated campaign supports the film, with OOH flypostering at landmark locations as well as social, influencer, cinema and retail across the nation. These activations showcase the experiences offered by O2 through Priority offers and rewards, inclusive roaming in the EU up to 25GB and 99% 4G coverage across the UK - each reinforcing the brand platform of O2 as ‘Essential for Living’ life to the fullest.
The new brand platform strategically positions O2 apart from other telecommunication companies in an increasingly price-driven mobile sector. It highlights how O2’s technology powers not just connections, but unforgettable experiences that make life more exciting and rewarding.
Rachel Swift, Director of Brand and Marketing at Virgin Media O2 said: “O2 has always been about more than just connectivity - it’s about being there for the moments that matter most in life. ‘Essential for Living’ reflects the role O2 plays in enabling unforgettable experiences, from the enjoyment of a concert or the joy of travel… celebrating all the good things in life, made better by O2.”
David Masterman, Deputy ECD at VCCP added: "Have you ever wondered why O2 is called O2? It’s because, like oxygen, it’s essential to our lives. Initially, it was about staying connected with those we love. Now, it’s how we unlock a Lime bike, catch a gig, or grab a burger afterwards. O2 is the means that lets us navigate our lives - our sat nav, our diaries, our photo albums. It enables those experiences that make life richer. This new platform is a celebration of what the O2 name stands for and the role it plays in giving us the freedom to live life to the fullest.
Production on the integrated campaign was managed by VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear and digital experience agency Bernadette. Media planning and buying has been driven by MG OMD.
‘First Breath’ launches today across TV, BVOD, AVOD, social, in cinemas and online. The wider integrated campaign will run across formats such as flypostered OOH.
