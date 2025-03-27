Work Of The Week
M&S's 'Love That'; McDonald’s ‘Iconic needs no explanation’ and More...
The best creative, curated
27 March 2025
'Love That' for M&S by Mother
Spring is here, and M&S is kicking off this season of renewal with a feel-good fashion campaign. Created by Mother, ‘Love That’ celebrates the power of style to lift not only your mood but the mood of those around you. Proving that sometimes, the best accessory isn’t just what you wear but the kindness you share.
‘Iconic needs no explanation’ for McDonald’s by Leo Burnett
McDonald's and Leo Burnett are launching a new instalment of their ‘Breakfast, done properly’ platform, celebrating the iconic McDonald’s morning menu. Built around the idea that a McDonald's Breakfast is so iconic it needs no explanation, the campaign strips away all logos from the ads, letting the food itself be the distinctive asset that communicates the brand.
'Mentos Fizzooka' by BBH London
The iconic Mentos and cola experiment has been refreshed with the introduction of the 'Mentos Fizzooka,' a custom rocket launcher that leverages the famously fizzy reaction for explosive fun. Created by Mentos and BBH London, this outlandish invention, which resembles a giant roll of Mentos attached to a cola bottle, will make its debut on the popular gaming platform Fortnite Creative, bringing a fresh and playful twist to the gaming world.
‘Prices. Nailed.’ for B&Q by Leo Burnett UK
B&Q and Leo Burnett are unveiling ‘Prices Nailed’, a new integrated campaign that aims to spotlight the brand’s dedication to offering consistently low prices across a broad range of DIY essentials. Aimed at DIY enthusiasts looking to upgrade their homes this Spring, 'Prices Nailed’ showcases how holding prices gives more certainty and helps customers take on DIY projects both big and small.
'James Wellbeloved Soil For Life' for Mars by adam&eveDDB
Mars Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services, releases new research through its James Wellbeloved brand which uncovers that UK dog owners care deeply about their pets' nutrition, but many don’t realise that the journey of their dog’s food begins long before it reaches their bowl.
'Co-op Plot Twist’ by VCCP
Co-op has unveiled its latest integrated campaign ‘Co-op Plot Twist’, developed in partnership with creative agency of record, VCCP. The campaign is the convenience brand’s first ever Aldi price match campaign, highlighting Co-op’s commitment to its members.
'Brits and Their Bits' for Unilever by AMV BBDO
Sure (also known as Rexona, Degree, Shield) is launching a sniffable billboard which allows passersby to get a whiff of the new Whole Body Deodorant as it launches in the UK.
‘au naturale’ for SunLife by TBWA/London
Forget free pens and cosy, predictable daytime TV ads – from living life ‘au naturale’, competing in jiu-jitsu, or pursuing a passion for wood carving, TBWA\London’s new brand platform for SunLife positions confidence centre stage.
1/2
2/2