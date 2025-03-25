Sure unveils naughty sniffable billboard
Created by AMV BBDO, the work encourages passersby to smell giant bums in bid to tackle body odour fear
25 March 2025
This week, the world’s No.1 antiperspirant and deodorant brand Sure (also known as Rexona, Degree, Shield) is launching a sniffable billboard which allows passersby to get a whiff of the new Whole Body Deodorant as it launches in the UK.
AMV BBDO, FleishmanHillard and Mindshare have collaborated to create a high-impact out-of-home activation as part of the UK launch of the bold campaign introducing the new range. Developed to stop odour at the source, the brand’s most adaptive odour technology yet aims to free people from the fear of body odour (B.O.) and help make every body part smell better.
Scented with oils, the 48-sheet poster encourages passersby to stop and sniff the “naughty bits” of a man and a woman depicted on the poster. Reactions to the high-impact billboard will be captured on camera for use in a social media campaign.
The poster will be placed in London’s borough of Camden for one day only and aims to drive conversation about the campaign as the product hits supermarket shelves.
AMV BBDO creative director Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones say, “When Sure asked us for a product demo, inviting consumers to sniff a giant bum probably wasn’t the first thing that they imagined but we all quickly agreed there is no better way to start a conversation about product efficacy”.
1/2
2/2
No More F.O.B.O. campaign
The No More F.O.B.O. campaign launched in social, TV and cinema across the US in January and now reaches the UK in March shows a diverse cast of characters jiggling parts of their bodies, which are highlighted with a wide variety of humorous nicknames.
At the heart of the campaign is the insight that only 1% of body odour comes from our armpits, with most bodily pongs emanating from different areas of the body. Highlighting the need to deodorise these areas, AMV has created a multi-media campaign encouraging users to freshen up their “cheesers” (feet), “ta-tas” (boobs), and “booties” and “derrieres” (backsides.)
Credits
Client: Unilever
Brand: Sure UK
Campaign title: Brits and Their Bits
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCOs: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Director: Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones
Creative Team: Esin Huseyin and Davide Mauroni
Agency Planning Team: David Edwards and Katherine Oulds
Agency Account Team: Anneliese St-Amour, Tessa Brisbane, Lucy Burns and Jasmine Coulson
Agency Production Team: Nick Godden, Stefanie Price and Matt O’Brien
Agency Assistant Producer: Kieran O’Malley
Agency Design Team: Kate Whitley
Media Agency: Mindshare UK, Abigail Cork, Tanya Maxwell and Emily Blain
Production Company: Build Hollywood/Jack Agency