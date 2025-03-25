Sure unveils naughty sniffable billboard

Scented with oils, the 48-sheet poster encourages passersby to stop and sniff the “naughty bits” of a man and a woman depicted on the poster. Reactions to the high-impact billboard will be captured on camera for use in a social media campaign.

The poster will be placed in London’s borough of Camden for one day only and aims to drive conversation about the campaign as the product hits supermarket shelves.

AMV BBDO creative director Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones say, “When Sure asked us for a product demo, inviting consumers to sniff a giant bum probably wasn’t the first thing that they imagined but we all quickly agreed there is no better way to start a conversation about product efficacy”.