From naturism to jiujitsu: SunLife's new brand platform puts confidence first

SunLife offers simple, affordable financial solutions tailored to the needs of people over 50. Its life insurance products – the Guaranteed Over 50 Plan and the Guaranteed Inheritance Plan – provide peace of mind to families across the UK, and its equity release offering enables homeowners to unlock money to make the most of retirement.

Matt Swinburne, Creative Director, at TBWA\London, said: “If my naked parents sat me down to tell me they had become naturists, I’d be horrified. And I’d need a lot of counseling. But part of me would be impressed too. We’ve had a lot of fun telling stories of the confidence SunLife cover can unlock in your life. It’s been a brilliant journey with our friends at Sunlife, and we’re proud of a campaign that we hope will inspire our over 50s to start living their best lives.”

Victoria Heath, Chief Marketing Officer at SunLife, said: “Our collaboration with TBWA\London has been transformative. This new direction reflects our evolution as a brand dedicated to empowering customers to live their lives without hesitation. By modernising our message and focusing on confidence, we’re ensuring that our brand resonates with a broader audience and inspires them to embrace life’s possibilities.”

Vicky Brunwin, Head of Brand at SunLife, said: “Our new brand platform really brings to life the everyday confidence that people can feel knowing they have their life insurance in place. We are deliberately going against the category norms to use British humour and charm to engage and entertain people, whilst also helping to reframe SunLife as a modern brand.”