McVitie’s Signature Range Redefines Biscuit Indulgence with Unexpected Luxury

The campaign, created by TBWA\London, is centred around the concept that if you didn't know the biscuit was made by McVitie’s, you’d be delightfully surprised to learn that they were - with the ad delivering a last-second rug pull to demonstrate that emotion and show that McVitie’s firmly belongs in the premium biscuit space.

Paul Jordan at TBWA\London, said: “Having a flamboyant character, reclined in a forest, waxing lyrical about the pure indulgence of his McVitie’s Signature really tickled us. It’s all a bit over the top, but in a very knowing kind of way. After all, it’s still a McVitie’s ad and even though it oozes indulgence, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. We wanted to retain all the warmth and humour that you’d expect from the nation’s favourite biscuit brand.”

The ad opens with a man seated on elegant living room furniture, surrounded by a serene, picturesque and magical forest. As he admires the biscuit in his hand, he searches for M words which he proclaims in a refined accent, “Mesmerising, memorable, mysterious, almost magical—a melt-in-the-mouth, multi-layered masterpiece.” Viewers are treated to a tantalising close-up of the biscuit, revealing its indulgent layer of caramel wrapped in thick milk chocolate. As he takes a bite, he sighs, “Mmm, magnifique.” Suddenly, realisation dawns—it’s McVitie’s, he exclaims in surprise, “Oh, McVitie’s!”

Daniel Shemoon, Marketing Manager for McVities at pladis UK&I, said: “At McVitie’s, we’ve always been about bringing joy through biscuits, and Signature is our boldest step yet into the indulgent treats category. We’re thrilled to offer something that not only tastes incredible but also surprises and delights our consumers in a completely new way.”

The McVitie’s Signature range features Caramel Chocolate Rounds, Chocolate Cream Swirls and Chocolate Caramel Biscuits. Manning Gottlieb OMD has strategically planned a blend of high-reach video channels that strongly resonate with McVitie’s target audience to support the campaign assets. Additionally, Manning Gottlieb OMD’s Social Engine has crafted bespoke social media assets designed to enhance engagement across key platforms.

The campaign will launch on TV on 5th March, with wider video channels going live from 7th March.