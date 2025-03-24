B&Q Hammers Home Its Affordable Prices
The integrated campaign by Leo Burnett spotlights its dedicated offering of low prices for DIY essenitials
24 March 2025
B&Q and Leo Burnett are unveiling ‘Prices Nailed’, a new integrated campaign that aims to spotlight the brand’s dedication to offering consistently low prices across a broad range of DIY essentials.
Aimed at DIY enthusiasts looking to upgrade their homes this Spring, 'Prices Nailed’ showcases how holding prices gives more certainty and helps customers take on DIY projects both big and small. Spanning multiple platforms including TV, VOD, Social, OOH, Print, Digital and In-store, the campaign will run throughout the Spring and Summer.
At the heart of the campaign are two 40-second films directed by Scott Lyon. The creative approach blends high-impact macro shots of sanding, painting, and planting—elevating everyday DIY tasks to an immersive, cinematic experience. These sequences then transition to relatable British home settings, reinforcing the campaign’s message that B&Q helps everyone get more done for less. Narrated by actress and comedian Kerry Godliman, the campaign’s distinctively warm and down-to-earth voice adds further accessibility and charm. The films debuted on 22nd March across Channel 4, ITV, and Sky, with 30- and 20-second cutdowns rolling out later in the season, alongside a 10-second animated spot.
Leo Burnett also devised a bold new visual identity for the campaign, employing B&Q’s iconic ‘&’ sign as a distinctive device to represent ‘more’. This creative language runs across OOH, press, digital, social, and in-store activations, brought to life through playful and dynamic animation. Large-scale outdoor placements amplify the campaign’s message, with standout sites including London’s The Cromination as well as dual-format locations in Leeds and Slough. All media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu.
‘Prices Nailed’ is Leo Burnett’s first campaign for the home improvement retailer since being appointed as B&Q’s creative agency in September 2024. The campaign is an extension of the brand’s existing value platform.
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett UK, said: “’Prices Nailed’ proves that high quality and great value can go hand in hand. Our challenge was to create a campaign that balances striking, beautifully crafted visuals with real-world relatability and affordability. B&Q is a proudly populist brand, and this campaign celebrates the everyday victories of DIYers, whether they’re about to tackle a small fix or a bigger transformation.”
Tom Hampson, Marketing Director, B&Q, said: “B&Q exists to help create better homes and better lives for everyone. Since its launch in 2023, ‘Prices Nailed’ has emphatically demonstrated that we help make home improvement affordable. This campaign continues that in a way that’s fresh, creative, impactful and fun.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Prices. Nailed.’
CLIENT: B&Q
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Andrew Long and James Millers
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Gareth Butters
SENIOR CREATIVES: Matthew Wood & Thomas Loveless
DESIGNER DIRECTOR: Dave Allen
DESIGN LEAD: Rupert Knowlden
SENIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Laura Franx
PLANNING PARTNER: Hamish Cameron
CLIENT PARTNER: Andrew Thistlethwaite
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Daniella Ungemuth
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Zainab Raji
AGENCY PRODUCER: Anna Cartwright
HEAD OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT Emily Patterson
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Dentsu
MEDIA PLANNER: Katie Foenander
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue Films
DIRECTOR: Scott Lyon
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: James Howland
PRODUCER: Maddie Easton
EDITOR: Art Jones
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Untold
GRADE: George K
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Strings & Tins
MUSIC: Strings & Tins
RETOUCHING: Curious Productions
PHOTOGRAPHER: Dan Humphreys