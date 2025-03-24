B&Q Hammers Home Its Affordable Prices

B&Q and Leo Burnett are unveiling ‘Prices Nailed’, a new integrated campaign that aims to spotlight the brand’s dedication to offering consistently low prices across a broad range of DIY essentials.

Aimed at DIY enthusiasts looking to upgrade their homes this Spring, 'Prices Nailed’ showcases how holding prices gives more certainty and helps customers take on DIY projects both big and small. Spanning multiple platforms including TV, VOD, Social, OOH, Print, Digital and In-store, the campaign will run throughout the Spring and Summer.

At the heart of the campaign are two 40-second films directed by Scott Lyon. The creative approach blends high-impact macro shots of sanding, painting, and planting—elevating everyday DIY tasks to an immersive, cinematic experience. These sequences then transition to relatable British home settings, reinforcing the campaign’s message that B&Q helps everyone get more done for less. Narrated by actress and comedian Kerry Godliman, the campaign’s distinctively warm and down-to-earth voice adds further accessibility and charm. The films debuted on 22nd March across Channel 4, ITV, and Sky, with 30- and 20-second cutdowns rolling out later in the season, alongside a 10-second animated spot.