McDonald's Celebrates Its Unrivalled Breakfast Menu

Radio executions use evocative language to prompt listeners to picture the breakfast they already have stored deep in their subconscious. "Think of a breakfast muffin with sausage and egg. Yep, that’s the one," the voiceover coaxes. "Picture it now. Doesn't it look delicious?" Listeners will be invited to visualise breakfast before stopping short of saying its name or the name of the brand. Because, of course, just from that image in their mind, they already know exactly where it’s from.

Meanwhile, a disruptive social strategy will ensure McDonald’s Breakfast is front and centre on Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, with looping macro shots of its breakfast items punctuating social feeds and stories.

For those who need a morning nudge, the campaign will extend to in-store screens, Drive-Thru kiosks, and CRM push notifications, ensuring McDonald’s Breakfast is top of mind at the perfect moment.

Matthew Reischauer, Marketing Director, McDonald’s UK & IE, said: “McDonald’s Breakfast is a morning staple. This campaign is all about celebrating that built-in love, letting the food speak for itself, and reminding everyone why nothing else comes close.”

James Hodson & Jason Keet, Creative Directors, Leo Burnett UK, added: "There’s nothing on earth like a McDonald’s breakfast. You can spot a McMuffin from miles away. Think of a hash brown. We bet it’s a McDonald’s hash brown. So we thought our job was to just get out of the way. No logo. No product names. No catchy copy. Just the shapes and textures that we all know and love.”

“Iconic needs no explanation” launches nationwide from 24th March 2025, running for six weeks. Leo Burnett led strategy, creative, digital, and social; OMD UK managed media buying and planning; Linney supported all POP communications while TMW were responsible for CRM support.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Iconic needs no explanation’

CLIENT: McDonald’s

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett

MCDONALD’S

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER: Ben Fox

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Matthew Reischauer

HEAD OF MARKETING – FOOD AND BEVERAGES: Ben Sherburn

MARKETING MANAGER: Lucy Johnson

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Josie Thompson-Green

MARKETING EXECUTIVE: Kai McHugh

CONSUMER INSIGHTS MANAGER: Siddhi Suchak

LEO BURNETT

CCO: Mark Elwood

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Andrew Long and James Millers

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Jason Keet and James Hodson

CREATIVES: Kerry Donnelly and Zoe Davies

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Phil Bosher

DESIGNER: Georgia Glen

PLANNERS: Ipeknaz Erel and Alexandra Arnold-Jones

MANAGING PARTNER: Layla Potter

BUSINESS LEAD: Bella Bertolotti

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jessica Lyons

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Natasha Meisel

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Zoe Buchalter

SENIOR AGENCY PRODUCER: Jennifer Fewster

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

MEDIA PLANNERS: Stephanie Holman, Holly Rosier, Reilly Sadowski-Synnott





AV + MACRO OOH PRODUCTION COMPANY: Darling FilmsDIRECTOR: Scott Grummett

PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER: Kelly Doyle

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Clare Timms

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Michaela Miesen

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Tim Green

EDITOR: Adam Rudd, Whitehouse Post

EDITOR PRODUCER: Annabel Bennett

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Harbor

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: George Castle

AUDIO PRODUCER: Hannah Jarrold & Savannah King

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite Studios

VFX LEAD: Marcus Moffatt

GRADE: George Kyriacou

POST PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Hazel Gibson

MUSIC TRACK FINDER: Native Music

CLEARANCE: Sharpa

VI OOH SHOOT

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Phil Bosher

DESIGNER: Georgia Glen

PROJECT MANAGER: Adrienne Lindeque

PHOTOGRAPHER: TINA HILLAR

REP AGENCY: CRXSS AGENCY

AGENT / PRODUCER: ELENA HUNTLEY

1ST ASSISTANT: SEÁN DONNELLAN

DIGITAL OPERATOR: LEWIS BENCH

DOP: SIMON PAUL

FOCUS PULLER: BERNIN ISAAC

DIT: EWAN MACFARLAN

FOOD STYLIST: UDO REICHELT-SCHAURER

FOOD STYLIST ASSISTANT: OLHA DIACHENKO

PDG PRODUCER: FARAH IKHLAS

MACRO OOH SHOOT

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Phil Bosher

DESIGNER: Georgia Glen

PROJECT MANAGER: Adrienne Lindeque

PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Grummett

PRODUCTION: Bailey Wade / Darling Films / Prodigious

FOOD STYLIST: Udo Reichlet-Schaurer

FOOD STYLIST ASST: OLHA DIACHENKO

DIGI OP: BEN COLSON

SPARK: ROB STEWART

LIGHTING ASSIST: SAM DEARDEN