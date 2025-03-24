Mentos Brings Cola Inspired 'Fizzooka' To Fortnite Creative
Created by Mentos and BBH London, the custom launcher brings a playful twist to the gaming world
24 March 2025
The iconic Mentos and cola experiment has been refreshed with the introduction of the 'Mentos Fizzooka,' a custom rocket launcher that leverages the famously fizzy reaction for explosive fun. Created by Mentos and BBH London, this outlandish invention, which resembles a giant roll of Mentos attached to a cola bottle, will make its debut on the popular gaming platform Fortnite Creative, bringing a fresh and playful twist to the gaming world.
Over the next two weeks, Mentos Fizzookas will be dropped into some of the most popular Fortnite Creative maps, Piece Control 2v2’, ‘Piece Control 1v1’, ‘Troll Bed Wars’, and ‘Sky Wars’ with a combined audience of over a million players per day, on average.
BBH and gaming specialists, Metavision, worked painstakingly with individual map creators to ensure the Mentos Fizzooka offered gamers a fresh alternative to their usual arsenal that was both fun to play with and tactically effective.
The Mentos Fizzooka can blast opponents across the map and is the only Fortnite launcher that has been designed specifically to wipe out player builds with a single shot. So, for those gamers who are tired of being taken out by snipers hiding on top of tall buildings, the playing field is about to be levelled, quite literally.
It is the first time the Mentos and cola experiment has appeared in a gaming platform, and the first branded tactical item to be released in Fortnite Creative.
Hugues Leydier, Senior Global Brand Communications and Activation Manager, Mentos: “Mentos is all about refreshing the everyday, so what could be better than refreshing the original Mentos and cola experiment and shaking up the world of gaming at the same time.”
Mentos also tasked famed YouTube creators, The Hacksmith, with creating a turbocharged IRL version. The real life Mentos Fizzooka is over a metre long and can shoot a soda geyser with the force of a firehose.
An additional 30 replica Mentos Fizzookas have been manufactured by BBH London and production company, We Make Stuff Happen, which have been sent to selected influencers around the globe to try out for themselves, under carefully controlled conditions.
Stu Royall, Creative Director BBH London: “For years the world’s greatest amateur scientists have been experimenting with the most formidable force known to humankind: Mentos and cola. But beyond blowing up bottles in their back gardens, no one has been able to harness its awesome potential… until now.”
The Mentos x cola experiment first came to fame in 1999 and has been a mainstay on YouTube, TikTok and social media sites ever since. And now with the invention of the Mentos Fizzooka, it seems there’s still plenty of fizz left in the famous experiment.
The campaign will run globally, with over 20 markets amplifying the Fizzooka launch with local influencers, media and across social activations. Wavemaker, which is part of WPP, developed and executed a comprehensive media strategy for the campaign, encompassing planning, buying, and evaluation. This strategic foundation is designed to deliver maximum impact with Gen Z globally.
