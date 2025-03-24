Mentos Brings Cola Inspired 'Fizzooka' To Fortnite Creative

It is the first time the Mentos and cola experiment has appeared in a gaming platform, and the first branded tactical item to be released in Fortnite Creative.

Hugues Leydier, Senior Global Brand Communications and Activation Manager, Mentos: “Mentos is all about refreshing the everyday, so what could be better than refreshing the original Mentos and cola experiment and shaking up the world of gaming at the same time.”

Mentos also tasked famed YouTube creators, The Hacksmith, with creating a turbocharged IRL version. The real life Mentos Fizzooka is over a metre long and can shoot a soda geyser with the force of a firehose.

An additional 30 replica Mentos Fizzookas have been manufactured by BBH London and production company, We Make Stuff Happen, which have been sent to selected influencers around the globe to try out for themselves, under carefully controlled conditions.

Stu Royall, Creative Director BBH London: “For years the world’s greatest amateur scientists have been experimenting with the most formidable force known to humankind: Mentos and cola. But beyond blowing up bottles in their back gardens, no one has been able to harness its awesome potential… until now.”

The Mentos x cola experiment first came to fame in 1999 and has been a mainstay on YouTube, TikTok and social media sites ever since. And now with the invention of the Mentos Fizzooka, it seems there’s still plenty of fizz left in the famous experiment.

The campaign will run globally, with over 20 markets amplifying the Fizzooka launch with local influencers, media and across social activations. Wavemaker, which is part of WPP, developed and executed a comprehensive media strategy for the campaign, encompassing planning, buying, and evaluation. This strategic foundation is designed to deliver maximum impact with Gen Z globally.

