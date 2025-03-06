collage of campaigns from the week

Work Of The Week:

Tesco's Flipped OOH; Primark and Pinterest Team Up; Whiskas launch Purradise and More...

Tesco flips the nation's pancakes with BBH London

Following the success of ‘Icons’ and ‘It's not a little thing. It's everything’ campaigns, Tesco is continuing its big, bold out-of-home work for Pancake Day. The tactical poster helpfully reminds shoppers that today's the day to use the simple, yet delicious recipe. But like any successful pancake, the entire ad is flipped.

  • Tesco pancake upside down

'Friend Edition' for Split Fiction by Mother

Electronic Arts (EA) and Hazelight Studios unveiled Split Fiction: Friend Edition – a very special edition of the anticipated co-op adventure from the team behind the 2021 Game of the Year winner, It Takes Two. This limited edition of Split Fiction comes with all the essentials for you to jump straight into amazing co-op gaming - a copy of the game, a second controller, and for the first (and maybe only) time ever, a real friend shipped straight to your door. Get ready, because Split Fiction: Friend Edition is coming soon to a couch near you.

'Its The Grown Up Thing To Do' for Alpen by Mother

At a certain time in our life we start to take a more considered approach to what we eat and how we live - but, deep down, we still want to enjoy ourselves just as much. That’s why Alpen is highlighting the joy in making a more adult breakfast choice with ‘Alpen, it’s the grown up thing to do,’ launched with a 30” film created by Mother.

Primark & Pinterest Turn Trendy Pins into Affordable Reality with The Weber Shandwick Collective

Primark is making trendy home decor more accessible with its first-ever Pinterest-inspired spring collection. Known for its affordable fashion and homeware, the retailer is tapping into Pinterest’s trend-driven aesthetic to offer stylish yet budget-friendly pieces.

  • Dainty Decor

  • Cosy Cottage

  • Minimaluxe

'Rollr' by Mother Design

Rollr, a new-to-market refillable deodorant that reimagines personal care through the lens of luxury fragrance, has partnered with branding and design studio Mother Design, part of the Mother Family, to develop the brand world including the product’s name, visual identity, tone of voice and and bottle design for its revolutionary product.

  • rollr perfume

  • rectangle rollr

  • rollr gemstone

'Oh, McVitie’s!' by TBWA

McVitie's is redefining the art of indulgence with its new Signature range. Described as a moment of pure, multi-layered bliss, the new line promises to elevate the biscuit experience to extraordinary heights. As the brand celebrates nearly 200 years of bringing joy to households, the 'More than a Biscuit' campaign invites consumers to immerse themselves in a world where biscuits are no longer just a snack, but an experience — offering the ultimate in satisfaction and indulgence with every bite.

'Purradise' for Whiskas by AMV BBDO, Weber Shandwick and EssenceMediacom

Whiskas, a staple in the pet food industry since 1958, is reinforcing its commitment to feline well-being with a new initiative aimed at bringing more joy to cats and their owners. Recognizing that a cat’s purr is a sign of happiness and trust, the brand continues to focus on providing high-quality nutrition designed to keep cats satisfied.

  • Whiskas_Purradise_Surf and Turf Land

  • Whiskas_Purradise_Mount Crunch

  • Whiskas_Welcome to Purradise

  • Whiskas_Purradise_Gravy Lake

‘A Thrilling Engagement’ for Great Western Railway by adam&eveDDB

Great Western Railway (GWR) is inviting passengers to explore hidden gems across its network with 'A Thrilling Engagement', the latest chapter in its Famous Five series. As spring arrives and days grow longer, GWR is shining a light on lesser-known destinations and unique activities, encouraging more people to embrace leisure travel by train.

'Less Malarkey, More SMARTY' by The Gate

SMARTY, the SIM-only mobile network owned by THREE UK, launches the next instalment of its ‘Less Malarkey, More SMARTY’ campaign on 3rd March. Developed by The Gate, MSQ’s award-winning brand and customer experience creative agency, the fully integrated campaign features two new spots alongside out-of-home, radio, social media, and customer experience activations. Media planning and buying have been handled by Zenith.

‘Red Flags’ for Refuge by AMV BBDO

Domestic abuse charity Refuge is marking International Women’s Day with a striking red flags installation at London’s Outernet. Featuring quotes from survivors, the display aims to highlight the often unseen and unreported forms of harm and control that women face.

  • REFUGE 48 SHEET 1

  • REFUGE 48 SHEET 2

  • REFUGE 48 SHEET 3

  • REFUGE 48 SHEET 4

'Taste Good. Feel Good' for McCain by Gravity Road

New work by Gravity Road shows for MCCain Foods, the maker of 1 in 4 fries worldwide, shows how the business is making big strides towards its regenerative agriculture commitment, digging in with the aim to help combat climate change over time and secure the future of everyone's favorite food, the golden French fry.

