Tesco's Flipped OOH; Primark and Pinterest Team Up; Whiskas launch Purradise and More...

'Friend Edition' for Split Fiction by Mother

Electronic Arts (EA) and Hazelight Studios unveiled Split Fiction: Friend Edition – a very special edition of the anticipated co-op adventure from the team behind the 2021 Game of the Year winner, It Takes Two. This limited edition of Split Fiction comes with all the essentials for you to jump straight into amazing co-op gaming - a copy of the game, a second controller, and for the first (and maybe only) time ever, a real friend shipped straight to your door. Get ready, because Split Fiction: Friend Edition is coming soon to a couch near you.

