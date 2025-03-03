A woman at an airport check in

SMARTY Network Traverses Airport Queues And Wedding Nightmares

Created by The Gate, the ad is the latest instalment of its 'Less Malarkey, More SMARTY' platform for the Three UK-owned mobile network

By Creative Salon

03 March 2025

SMARTY, the SIM-only mobile network owned by THREE UK, launches the next instalment of its ‘Less Malarkey, More SMARTY’ campaign on 3rd March. Developed by The Gate, MSQ’s award-winning brand and customer experience creative agency, the fully integrated campaign features two new spots alongside out-of-home, radio, social media, and customer experience activations. Media planning and buying have been handled by Zenith.

SMARTY continues to challenge the traditional telco market by championing no-nonsense mobile plans. Its mission is to bring simplicity and trust to an industry often associated with complication and confusion. With transparent pricing, no contracts, no annual price rises, and free EU roaming up to 12GB, SMARTY puts customers first - ensuring they get exactly what they need, without any hassle.

To reinforce its commitment to simplicity, SMARTY calls out the malarkey of everyday life. The campaign illustrates this through humorous scenarios. In the TV ad, we witness the trials and tribulations of looping through empty airport queues and a bride being refused entry to her own wedding reception, simply because she does not have her invite. The malarkey of these situations is highlighted by the voice of comedian Karl Pilkington, who perfectly embodies the brand's belief in challenging unnecessary complications.

“‘Less Malarkey, More SMARTY’ has been a great success for the brand, and we’re excited to continue calling out the nonsense complexities that people face every day—showing that life truly works best when it’s served simply,” said Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate.

Sayed Hajamaideen, Head of Brand & Marketing at SMARTY Mobile, added: “Now more than ever, simplicity matters. In a world that's full of complexity, especially when it comes to mobile plans, people are looking for one less thing to worry about. By removing confusing lengthy contracts and hidden fees, we give customers back control, so they can focus on what’s important.

