SMARTY Network Traverses Airport Queues And Wedding Nightmares

To reinforce its commitment to simplicity, SMARTY calls out the malarkey of everyday life. The campaign illustrates this through humorous scenarios. In the TV ad, we witness the trials and tribulations of looping through empty airport queues and a bride being refused entry to her own wedding reception, simply because she does not have her invite. The malarkey of these situations is highlighted by the voice of comedian Karl Pilkington, who perfectly embodies the brand's belief in challenging unnecessary complications.

“‘Less Malarkey, More SMARTY’ has been a great success for the brand, and we’re excited to continue calling out the nonsense complexities that people face every day—showing that life truly works best when it’s served simply,” said Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate.

Sayed Hajamaideen, Head of Brand & Marketing at SMARTY Mobile, added: “ Now more than ever, simplicity matters. In a world that's full of complexity, especially when it comes to mobile plans, people are looking for one less thing to worry about. By removing confusing lengthy contracts and hidden fees, we give customers back control, so they can focus on what’s important. ”