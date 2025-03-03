Alpen Introduces 'Its The Grown Up Thing To Do'

At a certain time in our life we start to take a more considered approach to what we eat and how we live - but, deep down, we still want to enjoy ourselves just as much.

That’s why Alpen is highlighting the joy in making a more adult breakfast choice with ‘Alpen, it’s the grown up thing to do,’ launched with a 30” film created by Mother.

Supporting Alpen’s new packaging design and improved recipe, the film follows now-retired cereal mascot Ralph as he reminisces on his past mascot endeavours, unveiling how his current joys are as simple as indulging in a ‘nice bowl of muesli.’