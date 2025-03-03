Alpen Mascot

Alpen Introduces 'Its The Grown Up Thing To Do'

The campaign, by Mother, also showcases a fluffy red brand mascot in a dressing gown and specs

By Creative Salon

03 March 2025

At a certain time in our life we start to take a more considered approach to what we eat and how we live - but, deep down, we still want to enjoy ourselves just as much.

That’s why Alpen is highlighting the joy in making a more adult breakfast choice with ‘Alpen, it’s the grown up thing to do,’ launched with a 30” film created by Mother.

Supporting Alpen’s new packaging design and improved recipe, the film follows now-retired cereal mascot Ralph as he reminisces on his past mascot endeavours, unveiling how his current joys are as simple as indulging in a ‘nice bowl of muesli.’ 

The campaign aims to breathe life into the Muesli, positioning Alpen as a smart, grown-up breakfast choice that depicts the joy in maturing tastes. The creative combines feelings of nostalgia and warmth through a humourous lens. 

Louise Vickers, Head of Brand at Alpen, said: “As the UK’s number one Muesli brand, we’re rekindling the enjoyment of breakfast for grown-ups nationally through a significant new direction for Alpen that will be a welcome boost to the cereals category. 

Mother has successfully depicted Alpen’s delightfully grown-up nature through a fun film that we hope will revitalise the brand, positioning muesli as a smart choice for breakfast.”

Matt Sadler, Strategy Director at Mother, commented, “Alpen has always been viewed as an adult choice, but this doesn’t mean it’s a choice that comes at the cost of joy. We wanted to ensure the campaign maintained a nostalgic and playful attitude whilst positioning muesli as a delicious marker of maturity that breakfast eaters will love getting their teeth into.”

The film will go live across primetime television, followed by social platforms. 

Credits:

Brand: Alpen 

Client: Louise Vickers, Head of Brand

Creative Agency: Mother 

Creative: Mother 

Strategy: Mother 


Production Co: Mindseye  

Director: Eros V  

Exec Producers: Debbie Ninnis / Max Yeoman / Hughie Phillips 
Producer: Tex Travi  

Local Service Co: TwoPointO 

Edit House: Stitch  

Editor: Flaura Atkinson 

Producer: Maggie McDermott 

Post House: Black Kite

VFX Artist: Jonathan Box

DMP Artist: Lino Khay  

Exec Producer: Tamara Mennell 

Sound House: No8

Sound Engineer: Sam Robson 

Producer: Karen Noden  

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.