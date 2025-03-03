Alpen Introduces 'Its The Grown Up Thing To Do'
The campaign, by Mother, also showcases a fluffy red brand mascot in a dressing gown and specs
03 March 2025
At a certain time in our life we start to take a more considered approach to what we eat and how we live - but, deep down, we still want to enjoy ourselves just as much.
That’s why Alpen is highlighting the joy in making a more adult breakfast choice with ‘Alpen, it’s the grown up thing to do,’ launched with a 30” film created by Mother.
Supporting Alpen’s new packaging design and improved recipe, the film follows now-retired cereal mascot Ralph as he reminisces on his past mascot endeavours, unveiling how his current joys are as simple as indulging in a ‘nice bowl of muesli.’
The campaign aims to breathe life into the Muesli, positioning Alpen as a smart, grown-up breakfast choice that depicts the joy in maturing tastes. The creative combines feelings of nostalgia and warmth through a humourous lens.
Louise Vickers, Head of Brand at Alpen, said: “As the UK’s number one Muesli brand, we’re rekindling the enjoyment of breakfast for grown-ups nationally through a significant new direction for Alpen that will be a welcome boost to the cereals category.
Mother has successfully depicted Alpen’s delightfully grown-up nature through a fun film that we hope will revitalise the brand, positioning muesli as a smart choice for breakfast.”
Matt Sadler, Strategy Director at Mother, commented, “Alpen has always been viewed as an adult choice, but this doesn’t mean it’s a choice that comes at the cost of joy. We wanted to ensure the campaign maintained a nostalgic and playful attitude whilst positioning muesli as a delicious marker of maturity that breakfast eaters will love getting their teeth into.”
The film will go live across primetime television, followed by social platforms.
Credits:
Brand: Alpen
Client: Louise Vickers, Head of Brand
Creative Agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Co: Mindseye
Director: Eros V
Exec Producers: Debbie Ninnis / Max Yeoman / Hughie Phillips
Producer: Tex Travi
Local Service Co: TwoPointO
Edit House: Stitch
Editor: Flaura Atkinson
Producer: Maggie McDermott
Post House: Black Kite
VFX Artist: Jonathan Box
DMP Artist: Lino Khay
Exec Producer: Tamara Mennell
Sound House: No8
Sound Engineer: Sam Robson
Producer: Karen Noden