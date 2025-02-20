Coach Encourages Setting Your Own Pace Against Expectations
The campaign, made by Mother, prompts young shoppers to express themselves with confidence
20 February 2025
Coach launches “On Your Own Time,” a campaign starring global ambassadors Elle Fanning, Nazha, Kōki, and Youngji Lee. The campaign introduces Coach’s Spring 2025 collection with a powerful message about having the courage to set the pace of your own life instead of racing to keep up with societal expectations of continuous progress. “On Your Own Time” is the latest exploration of “The Courage to Be Real,” Coach’s purpose-grounded platform inspiring young people to express their many selves with confidence.
“I love the freedom and spontaneity of the photography, the sense of a personal, stolen moment within a busy urban crowd. Elaine has a special talent for capturing these honest, unstudied and expressive images that I think feel very Coach,” said Creative Director Stuart Vevers.
The campaign features two films, one starring Elle Fanning and one starring Nazha, that illustrate the idea of living “On Your Own Time” through narratives that see our lead characters evolve from being overwhelmed by social pressure to feeling confident and empowered. In the films, directed by Henry Scholfield, they move through fast-paced city environments when their phones begin buzzing with a barrage of notifications: news alerts, social updates, and calendar invites that all demand they constantly keep up. At first overwhelmed, they steel themselves and make the decision to put their phones away inside their Coach Tabby bags.
Once they’ve made the decision and clasped their bags closed, their mindset begins to shift as they realize they can control the pace of their life. This new perspective is illustrated with a visual metaphor: they can now control the flow of time around them. They begin to move through the city and playfully change the speed of passersby, speeding them up and slowing them down. They’ve undergone a transformation, from feeling powerless in the face of mounting expectations to feeling empowered to make their own decisions—and their Tabby bags have been their companions all along the way.
“‘On Your Own Time’ delivers a powerful message about finding the courage to live at your own pace,” said Coach Chief Marketing Officer Joon Silverstein. “In our discussions with Gen Z consumers all across the world, we’ve heard an almost constant refrain around the fear of ‘falling behind’ in a world that glorifies, even fetishizes, relentless progress—and that this pressure to achieve at an ever-faster pace held consumers back from fully exploring their possibilities. This campaign is meant to inspire our audiences to reclaim agency over the pace of life, and in doing so, feel more empowered and confident to express all of who they are.”
Elle Fanning, Nazha, Kōki, and Youngji Lee also appear in a series of moving images and still portraits captured by photographer Elaine Constantine. With these images, Constantine captures the same feeling of temporal flux, with the subjects appearing at ease in the midst of a bustling city setting.
“On Your Own Time” features pieces Vevers designed for Coach’s Spring 2025 collection, which was inspired by the vitality and fluid nature of New York City style, as well as a selection of evergreen favorites from the house. These include the new Chain Tabby, the Brooklyn, Empire and Teri bags, as well as Coach’s new Soho Sneaker, inspired by the cross-training styles of the early ‘90s. Handbags and footwear are complemented by trench coats, leather blazers, patchwork denim, and more tailored pieces from the Spring 2025 collection.
“On Your Own Time” follows Coach’s “Unlock Your Courage” and “Find Your Courage” campaigns grounded in Expressive Luxury, Coach’s vision of a new kind of luxury focused on self-expression as defined by today’s generation.
