Crystals, Burgers and Playfulness: The Origin Stories of Charlene Chandrasekaran and Dan Morris

Do you have a favourite piece of work that you’ve worked on so far?

CC: I’m going to put all my chips on Barclaycard ‘Crystals’. It was so weird and there are times when you think – how did that happen? It’s not one of those things that you can really sell. It was a simple concept that blew up into something bigger, more obscure and weirder. I don’t think we can take full credit for that because it needed a client that was willing to role the dice.

DM: The Barclaycard account was run by Alisa Copeland, then head of B2B marketing cards and payments at Barclaycard. The work is a very good example of something which you could have done in any number of ways. And they could have been very run of the mill, because it's basically a testimonial work for a bank about card readers. It's about as dull on the surface as it could possibly get, but their bravery to get the their actual customers and cast based on what was best for the film, and make something that was, I think, quite unique for for that category is a point of pride.

So, Barclaycard would also be up there but I’ll say something different: I do look back on the Rustlers work and I think that was just so fun to make and free in terms of being able to have a closer vision for what you wanted to achieve. Really those clients and accounts are gifts because you can’t do it without them. It was an incredibly fun process as well.

How would you describe your approach to creative problem solving?

CC: It doesn’t always work, but if there’s a brief we try not to get too confined. We park the brief for a bit and think where our minds would go if that brief didn’t exist. You only have that opportunity once because as soon as you’ve consumed that brief it really restricts where you can go. Sometimes people find the parameters helpful, but I think we’ve always had a mindset of there’s something more. The brief is there to strategically lead you but what if you went off somewhere else? Maybe it might end up somewhere better. This is something we’ve always done when we’ve worked on things and we’ve had great success so we think it must work!

DM: George R.R Martin said that among writers there are gardeners and architects. The gardeners plant the seed and will adapt and see where it goes accordingly. The architects lay everything out before and see it as the way it is. We're in the first category – I think you have to be fluid and see where things go.

CC: The time is so crunchy now that fluidity isn't always the appropriate means to get work done, but where we can we try.

What excites you about the industry now?

CC: In a weird way the speed is sometimes a good thing. It’s not always something you have to push against. You’re able to tangibly see your ideas come out a lot quicker. And the opportunities that AI has given us means we can produce things at a much faster rate. It’s actually quite beneficial sometimes, but at the same time it has knock-on effects because of the speed at which you have to produce those ideas. I can’t see it slowing down. It goes against our natural instincts but sometimes not having too much time to think is a good thing because you can really kill an idea when you overthink things.

DM: I think it’s the breadth of opportunity we have with answering problems now. You had the days of long boozy lunches and coming back to look at your single line, but it was much more constrained as to what the answer could be: you had posters and print, and you had radio and TV but there was nothing outside of that. Now anything is an answer from making a play to creating a game, or making a dish in a restaurant. They’re all equally as viable. I think that’s really exiting for creative people, having that freedom of a blank page.

How does being part of Mother help you make the most of that blank page?

DM: I think having the trust to do those things is a really big thing here. And the drive to be the most creative you can be is always at the core of it, which is an amazing thing for people in our jobs. There's no guarantee on whether the things you try are going to be successful or not. If you're doing something new, it genuinely hasn't been done before, so you have no metrics for success. When get behind these ideas and think of them as a really important part of the business and go with it, it's an amazing thing to be a part of. Otherwise you end up being boxed in. That's something creative people have always disliked.

CC: People look at Mother and can't quite pinpoint what they're going to get, whereas there are other agencies where client's know exactly what they're going for – and people already have a perception. That offering can be good for some accounts but it's specific. Whereas, sometimes you feel that when clients come to Mother they're rolling the dice a bit. They want to see what else they can have, and I think agencies like this are a dying breed in this industry.

What are the biggest challenges you're facing around creative leadership?

CC: As creative people you’re encouraged to be quite infantilised from the beginning so all your quirks are encouraged as it’s part of your creative persona. Then you’re thrust into leadership and you have to park it and become sensible all of a sudden. There’s a new level of responsibility, and you’re not necessarily exposed to that until you’ve got the job. We're still creative people and we still want to get involved but you just have to step back and remind yourself it's not your time anymore. You've had your time. But it's also being able to spot the work versus create it – that's not always the easiest thing to navigate.

DM: We try really hard not to be creative dictators. The worst thing in the world is trying to guess what's in someone's head and trying to paint that picture. It's an impossible job. It's frustrating for everyone and ultimately you just end up creating the same type of thing. You want your team to have enough freedom to be able to express themselves through the work and do it on their own. Otherwise you end up with everything being our work. Finding that line between allowing people that freedom and stepping in is something we’ve had to work out along the way.