Whiskas unleashes Purradise, the ultimate destination for feline bliss
AMV BBDO, Weber Shandwick, EssenceMediacom, DOOH.com and GroupM OOH have partnered on this vibrant multi-channel campaign designed to bring feline joy
05 March 2025
Whiskas, a staple in the pet food industry since 1958, is reinforcing its commitment to feline well-being with a new initiative aimed at bringing more joy to cats and their owners. Recognizing that a cat’s purr is a sign of happiness and trust, the brand continues to focus on providing high-quality nutrition designed to keep cats satisfied.
As part of this mission, Whiskas has launched 'Purradise', a campaign developed in collaboration with AMV BBDO, Weber Shandwick, EssenceMediacom, DOOH.com and GroupM OOH. The initiative builds on the brand’s Purr More platform, introduced in 2021, and places Whiskas products at the centre of feline happiness—ensuring more purrs with every meal.
The global campaign, launching first across European markets including the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Poland in January 2025, Purradise is designed to take cats and their parents to the ultimate destination of feline satisfaction. Featuring six lands, each Purradise™ territory satisfies the different needs of cats, through highly nutritious and delicious Whiskas meals. The campaign shines a spotlight on classic favourites and exciting new offerings such as the Whiskas Afromatic Selection range, a delicious new 2025 addition to the Whiskas product family. From lounging on mouse pedalos at Gravy Lake to basking in heavenly scents on Aroma Island or scaling Mount Crunch for kibble rewards, each land is a vibrant, sensory world that captures the essence of cat contentment.
“Purradise™ exemplifies the feelings that cats experience upon tasting the high quality and delicious offerings from the WHISKAS® range,” said Annie Argyle, European Brand Director at Whiskas. “The ‘purr’ is the number one sign of cat enjoyment and happiness. Purrs are hard-earned, but a sign of ultimate satisfaction for owners, therefore, with this campaign we wanted to take cats (and their parents) on a new sensory journey, turning each mealtime into a memorable experience that is both rooted in happiness and adapted to their individual preferences and needs.”
Purradise™ is a multi-million-pound campaign designed to ensure a fully immersive 360° consumer experience. The campaign will be activated via Digital, Social, Radio, OOH, PR, and in-store activation. 20-, 15-, 10- and 6-second social ads will be complemented by radio spots that transport listeners to a bustling train station, where a magical announcement heralds the imminent departure of the Whiskas Express to Purradise™. As part of the campaign, the brand will also introduce a 3D digital out-of-home (DOOH) experience, led by creative production studio DOOH.com. Running in iconic locations, including Ocean Outdoor’s Piccadilly Lights London, the DOOH screens feature a QR code that leads pet lovers to a fun, interactive game. In the game, players will journey through the lands of Purradise, having the chance to win several prizes.
Designed to captivate cat parents and their feline friends, the Purradise™ lands were meticulously crafted in the studio with a cat-first approach to material selection. The social media films, directed by Isabel Garrett through BlinkInk, were shot using in-camera stop motion, with CGI used only for the kibble storm around Mount Crunch. Every other element was built as a physical set.
In a bid to engage consumers, the Whiskas brand has also worked with Waltham Petcare Science Institute to create six cat personality types, providing insights into their cat’s happiness and supporting pet parents in understanding their cats better. In addition, the Whiskas brand will also be offering customers various promotions including the chance to win thousands in cash and other prizes.
Explore the wonders of Purradise
The Whiskas brand idea of Purradise™ combines the well-being of cats with the satisfaction of every cat’s diverse needs. Every meal brings out the best in your feline friend, with recipes designed to nourish and satisfy.
To highlight the uniqueness of each cat and celebrate their personalities, the Whiskas team has joined forces with Dr Tammie King - a cat behaviourist from Mars Petcare’s science centre, the Waltham Petcare Science Institute to curate six personality types for cats. This research will be used to launch the Whiskas Purrsonality Quiz, where consumers can answer questions based on their cat’s character to reveal their dominant personality type. Each personality type is then matched with the ideal Whiskas product and its corresponding land in Purradise™.
● The Inquisitive Cat (Aroma Island): Curious, explores the world through senses
● The Independent Cat (Gravy Lake): Prefers own company, likes peace and quiet
● The Easy-going Cat (Surf and Turf Land): Agreeable, open to try new things
● The Active Cat (Feather Valley): Quick, Energetic, chases and runs
● The Playful Cat (Mount Crunch): Loves playing with laundry, toys, games
● The Pampered Cat (Pampered Plains): Enjoys being pampered and loves human interaction
For more information on the campaign, visit whiskas.co.uk.
