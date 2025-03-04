BBH turns billboards upside down for pancake day

Tesco flips the nation's pancakes

BBH's latest OOH for the supermarket saw it mark Shrove Tuesday with a helpful reminder of its simple, yet effective recipes

By Creative Salon

04 March 2025

Following the success of ‘Icons’ and ‘It's not a little thing. It's everything’ campaigns, Tesco is continuing its big, bold out-of-home work for Pancake Day. The tactical poster helpfully reminds shoppers that today's the day to use the simple, yet delicious recipe. But like any successful pancake, the entire ad is flipped.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD BBH: “Bold, simple, and delicious. The ad is nice too". The work is running nationwide on Shrove Tuesday.

  • Tesco pancake upside down

Credits

Advertising agency: BBH
Client: Tesco
Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes Associate Creative Director: Marc Rayson, Callum Prior Managing Partner: James Rice
Business Lead: Fiona Barnett
Art Producer: Rachel Clarke
Artworker: Dave Walsh @ BBH Studios
Supply: Paul Floyd @ BBH Studios

Murray Bisschop - UK Marketing Director
Alicia Southgate - Head of Marketing - Seasonal campaigns

Media agency: EssenceMediaCom

