Tesco flips the nation's pancakes

Following the success of ‘Icons’ and ‘It's not a little thing. It's everything’ campaigns, Tesco is continuing its big, bold out-of-home work for Pancake Day. The tactical poster helpfully reminds shoppers that today's the day to use the simple, yet delicious recipe. But like any successful pancake, the entire ad is flipped.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD BBH: “Bold, simple, and delicious. The ad is nice too". The work is running nationwide on Shrove Tuesday.