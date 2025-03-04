Electronic Arts Promotes Friendship Through Special Edition of Split Fiction

Friend Edition is an innovative solution to the age-old “I need a co-op buddy now” problem, by bringing a living, breathing co-op partner straight to players and delivering the multiplayer magic that defines Hazelight’s games. And if you’re planning to stream the game and need a partner in a pinch, this is a perfect bundle for you.

“I´ve heard your feedback, some of you out there don´t have a friend to play with. But don´t you worry, I got you covered!” said Josef Fares, Hazelight Studios Founder.

In response to Friend Edition, EA Chief Publishing Officer Scott Forrest also stated, “They’re doing WHAT!? No, of course we didn’t sign off on this! Why on Earth would they go through the trouble of shipping when you can just join the Discord and use Friend’s Pass for free?”

Quantities of Split Fiction: Friend Edition are very limited, so be sure to keep an eye on the official website. Can’t get your hands on one? Don’t worry! There are countless players looking for friends to play with on the official Hazelight Discord Server. And with Friend’s Pass, you can invite anyone to play with you for free if you own a copy of the game: https://discord.com/invite/hazelight

No matter how two players find each other, Split Fiction will support full cross-play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store when it launches on March 6. And with Hazelight’s Friend’s Pass, a returning feature from prior Hazelight titles, finding a co-op partner is easier than ever as two players can play with one copy of the game for free, even across platforms.