Primark & Pinterest Team Up to Turn Trendy Pins into Affordable Reality

To style the new Pinterest-inspired collection before they buy it, people can head to Pinterest and use Collages - an interactive tool to pull together their vision, using cutouts of products from the Primark range. It’s then possible to bag the collection in a new way, as the Collages link directly to Click & Collect, which is now available in over 130 Primark stores across Great Britain. Shoppers can also purchase the range in stores throughout March.

Here’s what Pinterest and Primark predict will be trending for Spring and are in the collections:

Cosy Cottage is your go-to collection for whimsy, charm and romance. This nostalgic trend mixes timeless patterns and playful motifs for a fresh, modern look. Watch your room bloom with wild primroses, ladybirds, florals, soft pastels and frills to your heart's desire. And don't forget a dash of butter yellow: this season's most charming colour. Inspired by rising Pinterest UK searches for ‘cosy cottage bedroom’ (+170 per cent), ‘modern cottage living room’ (+100 per cent) and ‘floral’ (+40 per cent).

Minamaluxe is all about sophistication through simplicity—think soft textures, earth tones, creamy neutrals and browns. Make it a whole mood with elevated tabletop decor and home fragrances that make you swoon. The result? A space that feels special, not fussy. This trend has emerged as searches on Pinterest UK have increased for ‘earthy colour palette’ (+120 per cent), ‘minimalist small bathrooms’ (+70 per cent) and ‘luxury living room’ (+115 per cent).

Dainty Décor is the playful, flirty, and unapologetically feminine aesthetic that’s making waves in both fashion and interiors. Own your soft side and go all in with frills, ruffles, pink tones, petite florals, hearts, cherries—and, of course, bows! Meet the perfect way to give your bedroom or bathroom a dreamy, romantic refresh. There’s lots of love for this trend on Pinterest UK as people are seeking inspiration for a ‘whimsical bedroom’ (+130 per cent), ‘girly bathroom’ (+95 per cent) and ‘pink bow’ +160 per cent.

The three trends reflect how more than 12 million UK Pinterest users engaging with home decor content seek interior inspiration that feels personal. Interest continues to grow with more than four in five UK adults aged 18 - 44 (86 per cent) expecting to spend money on refreshing their home each month and 35 per cent considering it more important to do so as going for nights and meals out. However, they're spending cautiously. Primark’s Pinterest-inspired range offers interior enthusiasts endless choices and quality at affordable prices, helping to make your dream space a reality.

Sinead McDonagh, Head of Design at Primark shares tips on how to bring these trends to life through the new product range:

“Pinterest is where so many of us go for home inspiration, but sometimes turning those saved Pins into reality isn’t always easy, especially on a budget. That’s why at Primark Home, we’re committed to making trend-led interiors affordable and effortless. Whether you prefer a minimalist vibe or playful patterns, here’s how to bring the latest trends into your space without breaking the bank.”

Find Your Style: Some love bold, statement looks, while others prefer a more pared-back aesthetic. If you’re leaning towards minimalist, start with creamy neutral tones as your base, then layer in soft textiles, rich wood finishes, and warm lighting to create a timeless space you can build on season after season.

Elevate the Everyday: Small homeware swaps can make a big impact. Nostalgic ceramics like our primrose and ladybug tableware instantly add charm to your dining setup, while bows, frills, and delicate florals bring a touch of romance to any corner of your home.

Make It Personal: Great design isn’t just about trends, it’s about creating a home that feels like you. Pick pieces that bring you joy, mix and match styles, and most importantly, have fun making your space your own.

Heather Clark, Head of Retail at Pinterest UK says: “Inspiration has a new home. Spoiler, it can be yours. We’re so excited to have inspired Primark’s new range with the trends on our platform - Cosy Cottage, Minamaluxe, and Dainty Decor. We’ve seen searches rise for pastel palettes, an understated luxury aesthetic and darling furnishings and with new ways to shop Primark’s trend-certified home range, it’s now even easier to bring this inspiration to life. We can’t wait to see these trends in your home this Spring.”

For those that need a little help finding inspiration for their dream space, head to Primark stores for a free Pinterest Collage masterclass throughout March.

Oxford Street East - Tottenham Court Road - 8th and 9th March

Belfast - 15th and 16th March

Liverpool - 22nd and 23rd March

Glasgow - 28th and 29th March

Primark’s new Pinterest-inspired home range ticks all the interior must have boxes. Use Pinterest Collage to find your vibe and visualise your dream space, to be in with a chance of bringing your inspiration home for free, with a £500 Primark gift card. Find out more on how to enter the giveaway here.

Primark and Pinterest have also launched an integrated marketing campaign, taking over more than 70 Primark windows at stores including Manchester, London, Newcastle and Edinburgh, to bring to life the collaboration. Primark’s Home range will be showcased in the format of a Pinterest Collage, specially designed for the windows. Primark will also feature on Pinterest’s platform with Spotlight, Shopping Ads and Home Feed takeovers.