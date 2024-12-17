Building Strong Partnerships: Execs on Cultivating Client-Agency Collaboration

The best client work comes from a solid foundation built upon the strength of the relationship between a brand and its agency partner. A great partnership can transform bold ideas into reality and drive exceptional results. But when things are slightly off, even the best concepts can fall flat. As performance expectations reach new heights against ever-diminishing budgets, honest, transparent communication between agencies and brands is critical to succeed.

However, The LIONS State of Creativity report from March reveals an apparent gap in communication between clients and agencies. Brands tend to see their partnerships with agencies in a more positive light, but agencies don’t always share that view, hinting that brands might not fully grasp the realities of these relationships. Nearly half (45 per cent) of agency professionals said it’s “difficult” to work efficiently with clients, while only 37 per cent of brand-side professionals felt the same about working with agencies.

And that doesn't look set to improve anytime soon.

As AI drives change across the entire ad sector, client expectations are also evolving, not least when it comes to the always sensitive topic of renumeration. According to research from the World Federation of Advertisers , three-quarters of advertisers plan to change their compensation models over the next three years and alarmingly - but unsurprisingly - over half (58 per cent) plan a fee reduction directly connected to the deployment of AI. Add to that the finding that 74 per cent of marketers want a greater focus on accountability from their agency, and more compensation tied to business performance, and it's clear that remuneration models need to change.

That alone indicates that some clients don't fully understand the workings of their agency partner nor the fees they still charge. Relationships are only going to be under growing pressure should this remain so long-term.

if the key to success lies in how these partnerships are nurtured and maintained, then things will have to improve somehow.

Rebuilding for the best

Long-term collaborations are highly effective and still achievable: i.e. McDonald’s with Leo Burnett for four decades, more than 80 years of VML (in its various forms) with Kit Kat and longstanding engagements for Dove with Ogilvy and also Edelman - demonstrate the benefits of strong relationships.

Pete Markey, CMO at Boots, reflects on the importance of open, honest dialogue in fostering strong partnerships. "Like any relationship, the one between a client and the agency is something worth investing in. At its heart is open and strong communication on both sides. It is only when you can have that honest and frank exchange of views that you can really start to shift the dial, and together produce amazing work that helps both businesses to grow."

For Markey, this approach not only drives innovation but also helps protect the long-term growth of the brand.

Similarly, Will Harrison, group brand director at The AA, highlights that a good relationship requires mutual excitement about a shared vision. "It’s about open and clear dialogue, holding each other to account and mutual excitement about a future vision that holds mutual benefit," he says. Harrison also stresses the importance of passion on the client’s part, believing that it’s the client’s drive and vision that fuels the agency’s enthusiasm.

"Driving the creative vision and bringing the passion as a job for the client just as much as the agency," he explains, underscoring the need for clients and agencies to work hand in hand.

A report by Agency Analytics supports these views, showing that 70 per cent of agencies retain clients for over two years, showing that long-term, well-nurtured relationships are key to success. Even newer partnerships can produce impressive results, as seen with The Gate and The AA, whose collaboration has already demonstrated success within just three years.

From the first three months of tracking up until its most recent report a couple of months ago, over 70 per cent of people spontaneously associate the ‘It’s OK’ line with The AA.

Key to these successes is open dialogue, empathy and shared accountability, which allow agencies and clients to overcome challenges together and achieve creative and business success.