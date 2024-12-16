What Changes Do Industry Leaders Wish For 2025?

More collaboration

More agency leaders are hopeful that 2025 will be a year of collaboration.

Richard Arscott, UK CEO of Revolt, would “love” to see more collaboration between brands. “Collaboration will help solve the problems we face and grow the brands we love faster,” he says.

Michael Lee, CSO at VCCP, would love to see “more clients willing to do joint creative and media pitches” - assisting the “obvious” notion that the two should be once again fully joined up. “We work very closely with our counterparts in VCCP Media on quite a few projects and the creative and effectiveness synergies are bigger than ever,” he explains. “It’s such a relief to be able to start off in the same room, working from the same blank sheet of paper and have one conversation.” Lee adds that co-creation across partnerships and platforms is essential for reaching audiences and building brands for those targeting millennials and Gen Z.

Helen Bennet, CEO of Weber Shandwick, believes it would be “energising to see more cross-industry collaboration to proactively position (and protect) creativity as a powerful driver of economic growth”. She adds that the last few years have felt “characterised by reactive shifts and macro trends” - something collaborative creativity could influence.

Separately, Tom Laranjo, group CEO at Total Media, reveals the main change he’d like to see in adland is the industry working together to “nurture and support diverse entry-level talent”. He says: “We need to accept that it’s not just enough to say that we want change but put things in place to actually achieve this. We’ve been committed to training our staff so they have the knowledge to advocate for more inclusion, and this should be the standard for any business hoping to make a real change.”

Digitas are in agreement, wanting to ensure everyone in the industry regardless of their background are given opportunity to thrive. “We believe that diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences are crucial for building thriving teams and delivering better work. We’re particularly focused on advancing female talent and supporting individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds, driving innovation and inclusivity in the industry. By prioritising these groups, we can drive positive cultural and commercial impact, ensuring a more inclusive, innovative, and successful future for the industry.”