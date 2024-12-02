Scaling Smarter, Not Harder: Huge's CEO on Creativity, Tech and Winning the Long Game

Scaling a business is always a challenge, arguably now more so than ever due to the rapid advancements in technology such as data regulation, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Their emergence has coincided with global economic pressures, including inflation, talent shortages, and disrupted supply chains.

According to ABI Research, the Generative AI (Gen AI) market is set to expand rapidly, with an annual growth rate of 46.47 per cent, potentially hitting $356.1 billion by 2030. However, as companies invest in cutting-edge technology, they also face fundamental challenges. Misalignments in procurement and supply chain processes have created inefficiencies, exposing vulnerabilities in communication, priorities, and technology. The 2024 GEP Procurement & Supply Chain Tech Trends Report underscores the impact, with 59 per cent of industry leaders identifying these gaps as key contributors to higher costs, longer lead times, and weakened resilience.

Speaking at Web Summit, Lisa De Bonis, group CEO of Huge, shared her strategies for success, including the importance of creativity and technology in overcoming challenges, how businesses can differentiate through innovation, and the balance needed to sustain growth amid increasing costs and competition.

Focus And Innovation Amidst Challenges

In 2024, businesses have had to navigate a challenging landscape marked by limited resources, tighter capital and the increased cost of acquiring new customers. For De Bonis, the key to thriving amid these difficulties has been a focus on applying creativity in new and impactful ways.

She explains that; particularly for Huge, a strategic combination of top-tier talent and advanced technology has been crucial to staying ahead. "You need to apply creativity in new, exciting ways—how you show up, the talent you attract, the technology you use, and the way you apply it," De Bonis states.

This concept of focus resonates deeply with her work at Huge, where the company is focusing on its deeply rooted experience of designing experiences and digital products. By narrowing its scope, Huge has not only found its most impactful niche but it has also been able to differentiate itself in a competitive market. De Bonis' approach has centered around making thoughtful bets on new applications, particularly through experimentation and pilot programs that combine intelligent experiences with cutting-edge interfaces. She elaborates: "It always comes down to applying new applications in focused ways—integrating technology with top talent to address specific use cases."

The Shift From Paid Media To Long-Term Growth

With the increasing costs of paid media through the likes of tech platforms such as Meta, companies have found that the traditional formula of relying on paid media is not working as effectively as before. De Bonis acknowledged the impact of this change, stating, “The cost of acquisition has gone through the roof, and so it's much smarter to be focusing on holding on to the customers you have, growing their lifetime value.”

This shift underscores the importance of long-term customer relationships over short-term gains, with companies now needing to nurture existing customers and enhance their lifetime value.

However, De Bonis also notes evidence supporting the benefits of taking calculated risks with new technologies and talent. A recent study showed that creative risk-taking could lead to significant business advantages, with a 32 per cent increase in the likelihood of driving revenue and a 29 per cent faster time to market. This reinforces her belief that creative, bold decisions have been integral to success in recent months. “When you take those calculated risks, it drives the metrics that matter,” she asserts, underscoring the growing need for businesses to balance creativity with strategic risk-taking in pursuit of growth.

Creativity As A Key Differentiator

For De Bonis, creativity is not just a buzzword but a critical driver of differentiation - one that allows businesses to carve out their unique identities and stand apart from competitors.

“It’s inherently human, and that’s the beautiful thing.” In a world increasingly dominated by automation and AI, Lisa champions the importance of human creativity as the bedrock of any successful company. By embracing both the art and science of creative innovation, she says that businesses can elevate themselves and provide differentiated value that resonates with customers in meaningful ways.

Making predictions around technological progress is challenging, but the ever-increasing speed of change is clear. Competitive advantages are also becoming increasingly short-lived—what works one week can quickly lose its effectiveness the next. This constant shift encourages many businesses to stay agile to keep up with innovation.

"On a very human level, it comes down to focusing on what you can control and not stressing over what you can’t," De Bonis continues. "Be clear on your purpose—why does your business exist? What motivates you to get up every morning? Stay focused on what makes your business stand out, because there’s a lot of noise to cut through."

Looking ahead to 2025, De Bonis believes that caring for one another—mentally and physically—has become more important than ever. It is something that should always be a priority.

"Support your best people, but don’t forget to take care of yourself in the process," she affirms. "Think of it like the airline safety advice: put your own mask on first."