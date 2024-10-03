Lisa De Bonis' Huge AI Opportunity for 'Intelligent Experiences'

It's been three years since Lisa De Bonis joined IPG's specialist design and technology agency Huge, a move that has seen her shimmy up the greasy pole from chief experience officer to chief product officer just one year later.

At the beginning of this year she shifted into the global CEO chair, taking responsibility for Huge's operations and its near 1,000 staff. Chidi Achara - who had previously worked at agencies including BBH and brands such as Nike - subsequently joined the company to take on her former chief product role.

It was clear that De Bonis, who had previously worked at Accenture Interactive and Work Club, could see an opportunity to take the business to the next level. She says: "At Huge, we believe we're at the cusp of the next wave of customer experience, driven by advancements in AI, especially Gen AI. We call this wave 'intelligent experiences' —creative, efficient, and effective solutions that fuel growth and transformation."

Among its most prominent recent work that brings this 'intelligent experiences' proposition to life was its creation of “OLI,” an AI-powered chat that helped viewers find when, where and how to watch their favorite live events and programming throughout NBCU’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. You can read more about it here.

Creative Salon sat down with De Bonis and Achara to talk about how they're supercharging the agency with their own transformation and innovation: