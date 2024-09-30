Behind The British Cereal Brand Targeting Marketers On LinkedIn

BBH co-founder Sir John Hegarty is a fan of the brand’s creative output, claiming that Surreal proves a point he has long been making: “Principles remain, practices change.”

He continues: “[Surreal] show how to build a brand using humour, irreverence and very little money. The most important ingredient in their programme is creativity. You may not be able to outspend the competition, but you can out think them. Engaging, funny and as I’ve said irreverent. It’s not surprising they’re the UK’s fastest growing cereal brand.”

Surprisingly Gammell doesn’t see this as a whole-hearted strategy, explaining that it has come out of their consideration of children's cereals being full of both flavour and personality, which would build emotional connections with consumers.

The aim is to somehow package the childhood nostalgia developed around those cereal brands and redeliver it in an adult manner, he explains.

“We wanted to be this playful brand, but playful for kids would probably mean going outside, running around and playing. Playful for adults is a bit more sophisticated. It's humour, it's wit, and, if possible, a bit of sarcasm," he continues.

Ad industry baiting

Surreal currently has a marketing and creative team of four to oversee, create and execute each project and outsources video production and PR.

Campaigns produced have mainly focused on out-of-home activations that are then shared through LinkedIn. One activation featured two neighbouring poster sites: one poster featured a picture of Surreal boxes and bowls of cereal with the statement ‘Our high protein cereal is now in Sainsbury’s’. Right next to that was another unbranded poster where two of the team were situated on a plinth, suited and booted while holding megaphones. That poster read: ‘Here’s our sales team to tell you all about it’.