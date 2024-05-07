Re:Unfrosted - the real brand battle for breakfast

Jerry Seinfeld delivered a famous speech/rant about advertising in 2014, when he was handed a Clio Award. He told the audience of ad execs that “I love advertising, because I love lying". He also went on to accuse them all of having “phony careers and meaningless lives”.

The stand-up comedian, actor and producer is making his directorial debut this month with the film 'Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story', which charts the breakfast wars of 1960s America. It stars Hugh Grant as the Frosties character Tony the Tiger, and Seinfeld told Total Film magazine, with characteristic frankness, that "it might just be the dumbest film ever made."

Dumb or not, the breakfast cereal market itself is serious business. According to Kit Gammell, the co-founder of breakfast cereal manufacturer Surreal, cereal has grown massively since the 80s – it’s now the UK's third largest food and drink category, worth over £2 billion – and he says it’s done all that without really evolving at all.

"It’s the same Big Three - Kellogg, Weetabix, Nestle - pushing the same products as they were in the 80s, and even before that. Now we’re seeing people becoming more health conscious ditching the classic sugary cereals in favour of healthier alternatives,” he says. Surreal is one of these challengers.

It has entered a battle that has always been fought between the Davids (like Surreal) and the Goliathan Big Three. Amelia Redding, planning partner at Leo Burnett, who also looks after the agency's Kellogg's account, says: "There is no doubt the behemoths Kellogg, Nestle and General Mills have battled for bowls of the nation for decades. It may not be the hot-bed of corporate espionage implied by Unfrosted, but the battle has been ever-evolving in UK and Europe.

"I’ve got stronger memories of cereal brand jingles, characters and slogans than I’ve got of my own grandparents." Andy Burrell, creative partner at BMB

During the 20th Century, breakfast beyond the bowl was limited, and cereal reigned. There was only one champ: Kellogg. The OG of cereal, they owned breakfast tables with tasty bowlfuls and Kellogg’s entertainment. More than just fuel, it was cartoons and quizzes on the back of the box, fun toys you’d fight your siblings for buried in the box – remember those bike reflectors like Tony the Tiger, or Cornelius the Cockerel?