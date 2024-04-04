Weetabix Makes Britain Great Again

One of the reasons Britain hasn’t been so great of late is because…we haven’t been eating enough Weetabix, the ‘amazing discovery’ identifies where Weetabix eating increases so do crossword scores, driving test pass rates, and bodybuilders per kilometer!

So, a rallying cry to Britons to share where they think is in most urgent need of a Weetabix delivery. To whoever is in charge of fixing potholes in VAR headquarters; and abysmal parking, the advert makes clear that there are plenty of potential recipients who might benefit from a restorative shipment of Weetabix to help get things back on track.

The dynamic campaign also includes a first-ever from the brand, bespoke digital radio advertising to different locations in Britain. Triggered by different contextual moments, such as the great British weather, they will identify where Weetabix is needed most and encourage the nation to have theirs.

This new creative from BBH represents a bolder evolution of the cheeky tone of voice that Weetabix is synonymous with. Christine Turner & Kevin Masters, Creative Directors at BBH, say: “Whilst working on this new campaign, we uncovered a discovery of national importance. So it’s only right that we share this with the nation immediately. The performance of our once great island depends on the country having their Weetabix again. It’s rare in our careers that we get to work on a campaign that will have such significant national importance.”

Lorraine Rothwell, Head of Brand at Weetabix Food Company, says: “We’re extremely proud of this latest campaign, which has been many months in the making. We can’t wait for you to meet our brilliant cast of characters!

“This multi-million-pound investment in our core brand is sure to drive overall category growth as well as remind our loyal shoppers why Weetabix is the way to get themselves ‘ahead of the day’. We are set to be the number one spender in cereal in this period. From the 2 nd of April, the nation will be in no doubt that the best way to start their day is with the ‘Weetabix advantage’. This is just the beginning of our ‘Weetabix Discovery’ creative. Have You Had Yours?”

Credits:

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Creative Directors: Christine Turner, Kevin Masters

Copywriter: Marc Rayson

Art director: Callum Prior

Planner: Robert Meiklejohn

Managing Partner: James Rice

Account Director: Sammy Bryson

Account Manager: Kate Weston-Webb

Agency film producer: Ali Terrell

Agency assistant film producer: Valentina Schwendinger

Media planner: Mark Baschnonga

Media agency: Mindshare

Production company: Outsider

Director: Nalle Sjöblad

DOP: Mikael Gustafsson

Producer: Zeno Campbell-Salmon

Managing Partner: Si Elborne

Editor: Mark Erdinoff

Edit house: Work Editorial

Post-production company: Rascal Post

Post-production producer: Ange Toner

2D lead artist: Chris Tobin

3D lead artist: Adam Ahlgren

Grade: Rascal Post

Colourist: James Bamford

Sound studio: Rascal Post

Sound engineer: Neil Johnson