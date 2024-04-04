Weetabix Makes Britain Great Again
The creative by BBH represents a bold evolution in the cereal's brand voice
04 April 2024
Weetabix, the nation’s favorite cereal, is bringing some knowing levity to UK living rooms with a brand new £10m fully integrated campaign running across TV, catch-up, digital, radio, social, and PR.
‘The Weetabix Discovery’, is a rallying cry to the nation. The tongue-in-cheek creative explores the ‘scientific’ correlation between Britain’s recent societal and sporting performances and Weetabix consumption rates and provides one clear solution – the nation needs to have theirs!
One of the reasons Britain hasn’t been so great of late is because…we haven’t been eating enough Weetabix, the ‘amazing discovery’ identifies where Weetabix eating increases so do crossword scores, driving test pass rates, and bodybuilders per kilometer!
So, a rallying cry to Britons to share where they think is in most urgent need of a Weetabix delivery. To whoever is in charge of fixing potholes in VAR headquarters; and abysmal parking, the advert makes clear that there are plenty of potential recipients who might benefit from a restorative shipment of Weetabix to help get things back on track.
The dynamic campaign also includes a first-ever from the brand, bespoke digital radio advertising to different locations in Britain. Triggered by different contextual moments, such as the great British weather, they will identify where Weetabix is needed most and encourage the nation to have theirs.
This new creative from BBH represents a bolder evolution of the cheeky tone of voice that Weetabix is synonymous with. Christine Turner & Kevin Masters, Creative Directors at BBH, say: “Whilst working on this new campaign, we uncovered a discovery of national importance. So it’s only right that we share this with the nation immediately. The performance of our once great island depends on the country having their Weetabix again. It’s rare in our careers that we get to work on a campaign that will have such significant national importance.”
Lorraine Rothwell, Head of Brand at Weetabix Food Company, says: “We’re extremely proud of this latest campaign, which has been many months in the making. We can’t wait for you to meet our brilliant cast of characters!
“This multi-million-pound investment in our core brand is sure to drive overall category growth as well as remind our loyal shoppers why Weetabix is the way to get themselves ‘ahead of the day’. We are set to be the number one spender in cereal in this period. From the 2nd of April, the nation will be in no doubt that the best way to start their day is with the ‘Weetabix advantage’. This is just the beginning of our ‘Weetabix Discovery’ creative. Have You Had Yours?”
