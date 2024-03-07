Work Of The Week
07 March 2024
'Pig Farm' for PETA by Grey London
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has unveiled its latest hard-hitting film, highlighting the atrocities of pig farming and calling for the public to go vegan. British farming likes you to imagine green pastures and idyllic barnyard scenes of years gone by but we draw attention to the fact this this isn’t the case. Today, most British meat comes from animals who are factory farmed. In fact, the vast majority of animals raised for the table and fast food take-away live absolutely rotten lives.
'Love What You Love, By You' for Diet Coke by Ogilvy UK
Diet Coke has unveiled its campaign, 'Love What You Love, By You', an evolution of its successful brand campaign launched in 2022, ‘Love What You Love’. The campaign speaks directly to the positive and unapologetic attitude of Diet Coke fans, by putting them at the heart of the campaign.
The simple, yet impactful concept, celebrates everyday individuals enjoying a Diet Coke unapologetically their way, because there's no one better to talk about why they love the brand, than real life consumers themselves.
'Feast like a Don' for Domino’s by VCCP London
Pizza delivery company Domino’s, together with strategic creative agency VCCP London, have launched new TV spots inviting people to ‘Feast like a Don’ and indulge in an Italian-inspired comfort food experience. The integrated campaign showcases the brand's latest culinary innovations, the 'Ultimate Lasagne Pizza' and 'Ultimate Carbonara Pizza'. In a bid to generate passion for the new products, Domino’s latest ads take inspiration from classic Mafia movies, momentarily turning a regular Dom’s lover into a “Don” to warmly praise the delivery man for the fantastic feast and prompt service.
‘Joy of Everyday’ for Just Eat by McCann London
On-demand delivery platform Just Eat has launched ‘The Joy of Everyday’, its new 360° campaign which shows Just Eat as the go-to for all ordering and convenience moments.
The campaign, which has been informed by robust consumer data and insights, represents a step-change in Just Eat’s retail communications strategy by putting real human behaviour at its heart. It shifts the focus from ‘takeaway’ to ‘everything’, mirroring how the modern consumer uses on-demand delivery for their everyday needs.
'All Subs Are Super’ for Paddy Power by BBH London
Paddy Power has marked the launch of a new product that celebrates the footballing Super Sub. The brand’s exclusive product means bets on player markets are no longer dead when the relevant player is subbed off. Instead, the new player coming on picks up the bet.
And they have marked the moment with a new ‘All Subs Are Super’ campaign, which showcases substitutes’ transformation from bet killers to heroes, and is spearheaded by a full-throttle TVC replete with star turns from Peter Crouch and Teddy Sheringham.
'Abuse Stays With Our Staff' for South Western Railway by St Luke's
South Western Railway (SWR) has unveiled an out-of-home campaign to highlight some of the verbal abuse its workers have been subjected to by agitated customers. The campaign, 'Abuse stays with our staff', was devised by creative agency St Luke’s and the work will run on all owned poster sites across the SWR network in the south and south-west of England from 4 March.
'Slurp' for Pot Noodle by adam&eve/DDB
In an effort to widen the appeal and enjoyment of the much talked about 'Slurp' campaign, the team at Pot Noodle and adam&eve/DDB have used insight and data to respond to those people that were disgusted by the slurping sound used in the latest TVC. Using a hyper-targeted campaign to adjust the SFX, those who may have been adverse to the sounds of slurping will be served an alternative version which is designed to satisfy based on their preferences.
'Udder Butter Is A Bit Weird?' for Flora by Pablo
Flora has unveiled the latest iteration of its 'Skip The Cow' brand campaign in partnership with creative agency, Pablo. Going live across 12 markets, the campaign is the next instalment for the plant-butter brand’s communications, initially launched in the UK in 2023. With a hero TV advert, supported by large-scale OOH and digital plans in all countries, 'Skip The Cow' prompts consumers to think a little differently about the perceived normality of dairy.
'Last Branch in Town' for Nationwide by NCA
Since 2013, the big banks have closed more than half of their branches. However, Nationwide continues to believe in face-to-face service and last year extended its Branch Promise, that everywhere it has a branch it will remain there until at least 2026. It now has the largest network by brand of any financial services provider, with 605 branches. In Windsor, both HSBC and Barclays both closed their doors last year, leaving just Nationwide remaining in the town.
The campaign, delivered by Wavemaker, NCA and Hatch, will see up to £10,000 going towards a local good cause voted for by local people. The launch of the fund was supported by a special in-branch gig by Windsor’s other ‘one and only’, locally-born popstar, Chesney Hawkes.
'Beat the Gender Pension Gap' for Lloyds Banking Group's Scottish Widows by adam&eveDDB
In the lead up to International Women’s Day, insurance and pensions provider, Scottish Widows has launched a first of its kind digital tool which combines data from its annual 'Women & Retirement Report' overlayed with ONS data on average incomes and working patterns, to help raise awareness and understanding of the gender pension gap. The new tool - Beat the Gap - created by adam&eveDDB, with data modelling by Frontier Economics, underpins a wider International Women’s Day campaign, with media planning and buying handled by Zenith UK.
'World Unseen' for Canon by VML UK
Canon Europe has released a video series to showcase its upcoming immersive exhibition - a photography exhibition you don’t need to see. World Unseen will be held at Somerset House, London between 5-7 April, in partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). Developed in collaboration with leading creative agency VML UK, the World Unseen campaign will see four films go live across the Canon website with social teasers on Meta platforms and Canon’s owned channels ahead of the exhibition itself.
Drunk Elephant AR Mural by Dentsu Creative
Dentsu agencies, including Dentsu Creative and iProspect, have teamed up for an integrated campaign to launch Drunk Elephant's latest product, the Bora Barrier Repair Cream. At the heart of this campaign lies an impressive 83 x 70 ft mural, gracing the largest wall in Europe right in the heart of Shoreditch. This captivating artwork springs to life through augmented reality, showcasing the brand's vibrant colours against the iconic London skyline, perfectly capturing Drunk Elephant's playful creative identity fused with technology.
John Lewis & Sisters by Saatchi & Saatchi
Ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March), John Lewis and creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi have unveiled new work to mark the launch of John Lewis & Sisters, the retailers’ new platform inviting makers, designers, producers and women-led brands to have their products stocked for Christmas. To celebrate, John Lewis & Partners has this week rebranded as John Lewis & Sisters across its social channels, and launched collage-inspired creatives including a mural in Liverpool, live window art installations at its flagship London stores and fixtures in stores nationwide, alongside OOH and print executions.