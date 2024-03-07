Work Of The Week

'Love What You Love, By You' for Diet Coke by Ogilvy UK

Diet Coke has unveiled its campaign, 'Love What You Love, By You', an evolution of its successful brand campaign launched in 2022, ‘Love What You Love’. The campaign speaks directly to the positive and unapologetic attitude of Diet Coke fans, by putting them at the heart of the campaign.

The simple, yet impactful concept, celebrates everyday individuals enjoying a Diet Coke unapologetically their way, because there's no one better to talk about why they love the brand, than real life consumers themselves.