Dear planning. Happy 50th

Should you delve into industry think pieces on how strategists feel about their jobs, it’s bleak. Taking a peek around on the Strategy & Planning Fishbowl is like staring into the abyss. There’s a report that says 60% of agency strategists want their next job to be anything but an agency strategist.

A stat that really jumps out at me is this one: 48% of strategists believe frameworks are a hindrance to strategy; 52% don’t. I’m extrapolating here a fair bit, but I see it as a kind of ripping faultline for the schism between innovative and systematic ideologies currently dominating advertising: half of planners bemoaning the way systematic frameworks get in the way of innovation, the rest extolling the systematic benefits of frameworks in creating structure and grounding us in the known.

This schism is playing out at a far bigger macro level too. Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun said last summer that “Creative is not accretive to growth”, what he seems to be getting at is that within a holding company model those parts of the business with a greater focus on the more innovative ‘possibility’ are not accelerating as fast as those that deal with the more systematic ‘certainty’.

At the same time some have already dubbed 2024 as ‘the year of the creative independent agency’, and it feels like every couple of weeks there's an article in the trade press heralding the arrival of a new independent agency that promises to put creativity front and center in its proposition (That’s not to say all of these indies are creative free for alls mind you, but a trend is a trend).

Marketing is polarising between data-led organisations (e.g. the holding companies) that prioritise the systematic, the predictable, and can offer clients efficiency, process and certainty, and innovation thinking led independent shops who speak of creativity in a way that emphasises possibility.

Both Options Are Existentially Terrible For Strategists

In the more systematic world, we’re relegated to a ‘best practice advisor’, deploying data to provide highly certain marginal gains for clients.

In the more innovative world, we become ‘bloviating idea sellers’, retroactively justifying whatever ‘strategy’ best fits a cool creative idea and sounds good in a meeting.

These polarised options aren’t adding much value, they are easily automated, and most importantly they would be a monumentally tragic waste of your massive planner brains.

This existentially troublesome schism needn’t be a cause for fatalistic nihilism though, it’s actually why half a century on the JWT Planning Guide is more relevant than ever. As data-driven precision and boundless creativity drift further apart, the playing field for strategy doesn’t disappear, it grows. Revisiting King’s guide should be a reminder that to realise that opportunity we have to be at home in the paradox and fight for its relevance too. With a stronger grasp than ever on what we know, but a lighter touch when it comes to letting go of it to pursue possibility in the unknown, and a tenacious pursuit of a reasoned approach that gets the balance just right.

This is where the demeanour of the planning guide is so crucial, King lays out precisely the kind of assertive and reasonable style we should be adopting as we navigate the exponentially more paradoxical world of today. Take this snippet from the section on research and data.