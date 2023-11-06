Deliveroo's Global Marketing Chief on Transforming the Brand

The company has just taken another significant step with the release of a brand campaign - a new global brand platform ‘Now Just Got Even Better’, with the first campaign focusing on the rapid delivery company’s loyalty programme, Deliveroo Plus. Created by Pablo London, the initial campaign under the new platform will mark the first time Deliveroo has featured the Plus loyalty programme in its above-the-line campaign for the brand.

From being an engineer to becoming a classically trained marketer

Bishop started his career as an engineer in the early 2000s having taken a cross-disciplinary engineering training course at university before he realised that building bridges and buildings wasn’t for him - and probably better for the health and safety of others as well.

Looking for a career pathway he came across the Proctor and Gamble graduate recruitment scheme, where he initially landed an internship before taking on various commercial roles and learning the ropes under now M&C Saatchi chief executive Zaid Al-Qassab who spent over 20 years in the conglomerate.

“That was my first taste of working for this wonderful, classically trained marketer where I came across the marketing fundamentals which P&G is known for and so well drilled on, particularly in terms of how you think about product and the overall proposition and pricing,” says Bishop.

After 12 years, he joined BBC Studios, taking on international roles before eventually becoming senior vice president and chief commercial office EMEA in 2020, helping to develop the media organisation’s On Demand TV offer and developing premium content.

“It’s an organisation that is obsessed with its audiences. I think that was what gave me the bug about Deliveroo… you could just feel it in the way that people were talking about Deliveroo and its obsession with consumers. You hear a lot of companies say it, but when you can feel it from someone, that means something very different,” Bishop claims, adding that this stems directly from founder Will Shu.

That potential is what brought him to join in 2021, initially to lead its digital media, performance marketing and eCommerce solutions before taking on responsibility for its advertising platform and product development, and now marketing as well.

“As a creative agency the zenith you strive for is demonstrating the power of a brand’s platform not just through how it communicates but through how it behaves in the world. Adam’s unification of the marketing, product and experience teams means that Deliveroo is structured in a way that doesn’t just allow for this, but it actively demands it and sparks truly end-to-end thinking across every customer touchpoint," comments Pablo joint managing director, Hannah Penn.

"What we’re excited about in the platform we’ve launched together, ' Now just got even better' , is its obvious potential to supercharge Deliveroo’s role in culture. But even more excitingly, we see it as a north star against which we can innovate from a product, experience and partnerships perspective. There’s a lot more to come, and by removing all the silos and smashing together people with different expertise and focuses - Adam has really set the stage for the most exciting chapter to date for the brand, ensuring marketing can really help to tangibly drive the business forward ," she adds.

Product, data and consumers: formula for growth

The reorganisation that took place last autumn and saw him take on his current post is an indication of that obsession with consumers, explains Bishop, and by centralising marketing and product together it would allow Deliveroo to have a better end-to-end understanding of the consumer.

That centralisation brought together the brand and experience group, the in-house creative studio, the marketing technology group and the on-platform design, the product organisation, alongside the advertising platform teams and the user experience team which works on the app, all under Bishop.