2024: The Year in Review

With NCA losing its place on the roster of independent agencies, it was particularly pleasing to see adam&eveDDB's Rick Brim and Martin Beverley decide to launch their own start-up next year. There's always something thrilling about watching new agencies launch, and with the pedigree of this pair it promises much. Brim and Beverley follow in the footsteps of Mat Goff, former adam&eveDDB CEO, who launched Ark Agency with former Anomaly managing director Mike Wilton in June.

In other domestic consolidation news, WPP acquired the remaining shares of T&Pm that it did not already own and Accenture bought UNLIMITED, which became part of Accenture Song and further strengthened its creds in CRM, in particular. T&Pm had been created in March of this year from the merger of The & Partnership and MSix & Partners to create a full-service agency offering.

The UK independent agency sector remains vibrant (despite consolidation further up the corporate food chain and the sad closure of Now in April and the disappearance of Creature), while Pablo produced some particularly memorable work in 2024.

This spot for GiffGaff was just one example of the agency exercising its funny bone to great effect.