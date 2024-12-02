The pursuit of creative excellence in the AI era

Supplemental activity also allows consumers to talk to an AI Santa and create their own snow globe on their mobile devices through a QR code, and also take part in their ‘Shadow’ experience - a technology that will allow users to walk next to the red billboard only for the words: ‘Needs more Santa's' to appear before their shadow begins to resemble the silhouette of Santa Clause.

“The aspect is, how can we keep redesigning and architecting these new experiences so that we can invite and have more consumers to really participate with us?" explains Islam ElDessouky, global VP of creative strategy and content for The Coca-Cola Company.

“Mock-ups in minutes”

As Ben Shaw, chief strategy officer at MullenLowe, says: “Every use case of AI I’ve seen so far gets you to an expected place quicker than any human can get to. For now, that speeds up the creative process and provides a platform for us to get to something new, different and novel. However, this is the worst AI is ever going to be, and I’m sure it will be able to replicate the creativity of humans in the next few years.”

Already, he points out, there is a greater weight of client expectation for an additional level of crafted final output, which can be expensive to achieve to the untrained eye. Meanwhile, marketers are “expecting things quicker now as they know we have access to tools that make mock-ups in minutes”.

The challenge for marketers is ensuring AI enables quality output that resonates with audiences, rather than churning out soulless, repetitive work. Though Shaw is quick to point out there is already a plethora of this delivered by human hands: “When 99 per cent of advertising is already boring, intrusive and lazy, then it already isn’t meeting the storytelling and craft demands of humans for them to consume it. Every car ad with winding roads, every vodka campaign about self-expression, every telecom ad with a new phone and a monthly price. This is all commoditised creativity already, and most of us will never even know if it’s made by AI or not.”

“AI can’t give you good taste”

The rise of Gen AI use in creativity also shifts the focus from technical skill to the more elusive attribute of taste – something that AI cannot provide, as designer and writer Elizabeth Goodspeed points out: “Taste is what enables designers to navigate the vast sea of possibilities that technology and global connectivity afford, and to then select and combine these elements in ways that, ideally, result in interesting, unique work.”

In essence, creatives must move beyond using AI to produce attractive visuals to curating and crafting work that communicates emotion, tells a story, and stands out amid the "sea of sameness."

It’s a sentiment that resonates with Mark Eaves, founder of The Brandtech Group’s Gravity Road, who argues that one of AI’s most profound impacts is its potential to democratise creativity, empowering individual creators and small brands to produce professional-grade work without prohibitive costs.

Gravity Road’s Hotel Chocolat TV campaign harnessed Gen AI to craft a fantastical world that resonated emotionally with audiences: System1 ranked it the 8th most creatively effective piece of film across the UK in 2023. It was the only one of the top 10 most effective ads of 2023 that led with Gen AI in its production.