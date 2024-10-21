Charity Advertising Is Booming - But What Does That Say About Us?

The Advertising Association's (AA) announcement that spend on charity advertising had increased by 14 per cent between 2022 and 2023 to £762 million felt a bit like a David Brent moment: 'On the one hand how sad that there's such a demand for charity to intervene, but on the positive side at least it shows how effective advertising is at raising awareness and funds.'

As a result, a spate of campaigns have been released within days of each other for the likes of CALM, The Samaritans, Refuge, Frazzled and Barnardo's.

As well as obviously being a 'good' societal thing to do, charity ads - although not money-spinners for agencies (many work pro bono) - are also an excellent opportunity for agencies to exercise their creativity muscles in ways that may not be possible for fee-paying clients. And only the coldest heart on an awards jury would dismiss a charity ad from a shortlist out of hand. In short, they can be award-spinners.

Agencies can also get staff to coalesce around a charitable cause, helping engender a sense of culture whilst also raising funds. So any charitable involvement from the advertising sector is to its credit.

And yet..

In its 'The Social Contribution of UK Advertising 2024 ' report, the AA highlighted the growth of advertising activity by charities as evidence of the positive social contribution that advertising has on society based on the fact that charity ads are the most encountered of the organisation's five 'key social contributions'.

One-third of respondents to the AA/Credos survey said that they'd come across advertising that 'raise awareness and/or money for good causes'. (The other 'key social contributions' include ads that promote 'a harmonious society' or 'brings people together around important cultural events').

In his speech at LEAD Scotland earlier this month, the AA's director of communications, Matt Bourn, said: “Historians may look back on this period of ad spend and ask why it was that charities needed to advertise more, and what that says about society right now? It does highlight how advertising is being tasked with helping to raise awareness and solve social problems.”

Marketer and recent NSPCC trustee Kathleen Saxton echoes this explanation: "Over the last two years, as the economy has faltered and the cost of living has risen, the entire charity sector, just like any other entity, has been subject to both the rising cost of sales and the heightened caution of any discretionary spend by consumers and supporters.

" Society is more aware than ever that we must look after each other and especially the children who hold our future, so whilst the sentiment to give remains high, the choices are increasingly vast and so maintaining share of voice and a dynamic impact of message means marketing is key," Saxton adds.

Charity advertising clearly works - as the case study in the report - shows. But the fact that the AA is using the growth in spend by charities as evidence of effectiveness and holding it aloft as an advertising success story has left some feeling distinctly uncomfortable.

In fact, it was difficult to get many people from agencies to talk about their feelings, given the complexity and nuances, and the danger of sending out mixed messages.

One person who was willing to take a position is Jamie Elliott, CEO ofThe Gate. His agency was responsible for the award-winning 'Nobody is Normal' campaign for Childline.