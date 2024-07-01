Why Adland Leaders Are Calling For More Short-Form Ads

Just a few years ago, it looked as though ads were set to get shorter as six-second adverts began to emerge to meet the needs of online platforms and social media sites. At the time, questions were asked about the possible stories that could be told in such a condensed period. Was that the end of the standard 30-second campaign? Definitely not.

In 2024, that conversation has begun again after things have seemingly gone in the opposite direction. Instead of getting shorter, ads have been getting too long, claims vice-president of marketing communications at Apple Inc Tor Myhren and Film Lions president at this year's Cannes Lions festival. It's perhaps a surprising development.

Why does he believe this? Well in that category, not one, but two Grand Prix were given out to Marcel Paris for Orange's 'Women's Football' and Accenture Song Sydney for the Sydney Opera House's 'Play It Safe'.

A host of UK-based agencies also took home Gold, Silver and Bronze awards - Mother for its Uber work, adam&eveDDB for its FrontLine19 film and Black Dog Films for its Evoka campaign.