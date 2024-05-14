Glass Lion: Cannes 2024 Decoded

The Judges said ...

Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer at EssenceMediacomX was one of the jurors and this is what she had to say...

Why did the winner win?

A demonstrable commitment to long-term impact.

A product solution to the advertising brief which took two years to develop and was co-created with the community who were the intended audience ( following the approach, to quote jury president Cindy Gallop: " nothing about us, without us).

It was not a campaign about raising awareness alone, it was a product not just a protest, and the work drove equity for an underrepresented community and profit for the brand.

⁠Were there any trends you noticed in this year's category?

The most impressive work focused on real tangible impact over awareness

Based on the entries you review - what advice would you give to anyone hoping to win next year?

Focus on the criteria for this award, as the jury did: "the power of creativity that has a positive impact on businesses and brands and the world at large"

Prove legacy and impact, my fellow jury Koo Govender put this beautifully: "Success is important, significance is more important ".

The live presentation is important, we changed our initial scores after the Q&A. Storytelling and the dynamic between the co-presenters make a difference. For an award that is specifically about positive, progressive, gender-aware communication, this must be reflected in the live presentation, ideally, this then is evidence of the people and process behind the work.

