Cannes Lions From a British Creative Agency View

I can’t believe it's been eight years since my St Luke’s colleagues and I were congregated on the Carlton Terrace at 2 am on 23 June 2016, reassuring ourselves that of course Brexit wouldn’t happen, we would all be back next year, and that the good times would continue unabated.

What followed that pivotal moment in history – the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn and recession, not to mention the war in Europe and beyond - has given the Cannes Lions Festival a very different feel this year.

Of course, there is still the crazy money around, the absurd villas and fancy yachts. And the big, exciting moments, the creative energy and the buzz remain a major attraction.

When Elon Musk dropped in to tell us that he didn’t really mean it when he told advertisers to ‘go Fxxk themselves’ it offered us all a unique glimpse into the thinking of one of the most influential figures in tech and business. Speculation that Taylor Swift might make an appearance proved wide of the mark, but there were plenty of other celebs to keep us entertained, including her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce.

But all the hype aside, this year signalled a stronger business focus, with more accessibility, greater concentration on diversity and a stronger sense of the need to connect with people in other markets.