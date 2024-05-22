Fighting For Fashion: Profits Plummet, Legacy Fades, Innovation Beckons

Fashion brands, and particularly luxury ones, are in for a tough couple of years. Earlier this month, Royal and celebrity favourite The Vampire's Wife announced that it would cease trading with immediate effect. Even though the brand was doing well with increasing growth and sales, the turmoil in the wholesale market has had significant consequences for it.

According to McKinsey's State of Fashion report, consumer spend towards Europe fashion brands will slow to between 3 per cent and 5 per cent in 2024, compared to 10 per cent in the first half of 2023. That will increase however from between 5 per cent to 7 per cent in the second half of the year.

In the past year, Burberry has experienced a significant 40 per cent decline in profits, reflecting a broader deceleration in the demand for luxury goods. Another British luxury brand, Mulberry, has also reported a 4 per cent decline in sales, also claiming a slowdown in luxury spending in the UK.

But it doesn’t stop at the high end of fashion. Superdry took a hit in the Autumn followed by the exit of its CFO Shaun Wills. Dr. Martens' shares fell by 30 per cent to a record low after the company warned of tough times ahead in the US market and expects its US wholesale revenue to drop significantly in 2025. And Glasgow-born fashion brand Ted Baker has struggled since 2019 having gone into administration earlier this year. It is now due to close 15 stores across the UK.

Fast fashion certainly has a lot to answer for the state of the sector too. Shein and Temu are pushing out products at phenomenal speeds and banking on consumers' desires for goods quickly and cheaply. During the pandemic, the latter saw a surge in online sales and digital adoption rates, more than doubling its market share and in 2022 Shein’s value reached $100 billion as a result of demand.

Despite 26 per cent of UK consumers having shopped at the likes of Shein or Temu in the past 12 months, the continuous concern of fast fashion waste is becoming a big focus, particularly with millennials and Gen Z. They're aware of fashion's major contribution to global warming, and if any brand - be it in luxury, fast, haute couture or economy - is to survive, they need to be prepared for the emerging sustainability regulations ahead.

However, the fight for fashion isn't over. A recent statement from Burberry’s CEO Jonathan Akeroyd explains that the brand is building on the lessons learned over the past year to refine its strategy and adjust to external changes.

“While our full-year financial results underperformed our original expectations, we have made good progress refocusing our brand image, evolving our product, and strengthening distribution while delivering operational improvements,' explained Akeroyd.

Is it time for fashion brands to shake it up? In 2023, the McKinley State of Fashion report revealed that sportswear and sneakers were among the highest-ranking categories that had the greatest growth potential. So it's no surprise to see brands like Adidas thrive. Its operating profit surged to €336 million from €60 million in the prior-year period.

This was aided by a 9 per cent increase in marketing and point-of-sale expenses by the brand, rising to €657 million from €601 million. This produced key investments in the 'You Got This' campaign, a strong presence at major events like the Super Bowl, and launches of the Supernova franchise, Predator boots, and jerseys for Euro 2024 and Copa América.