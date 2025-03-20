M&S

'Love That': M&S Celebrates Uplifting Power Of Style

Created by Mother, the new film compliments the retailer's new Spring collection with a smile

By Creative Salon

20 March 2025

Spring is here, and M&S is kicking off this season of renewal with a feel-good fashion campaign. Created by Mother, ‘Love That’ celebrates the power of style to lift not only your mood but the mood of those around you. Proving that sometimes, the best accessory isn’t just what you wear but the kindness you share.

Anna Braithwaite, Marketing Director of M&S Clothing and Home, said: “The joy of giving and receiving compliments reinforces the idea that life is better lived with style, making it the ideal theme for our Spring collection. ‘Love That’ encourages all women to celebrate each other's fashion choices.” 

  • woman in trench coat and sunglasses

    1/3

  • two ladies look at eachother. They sport gold jewelery and neutral colours

    2/3

  • two ladies wear chunky bracelets, sunglasses and strut around. They are M&S.

    3/3

The ‘Love That’ campaign is designed to inspire the nation, helping it embrace the simple magic of a compliment. The campaign launches in two phases, both showcasing M&S's Spring 2025 collection with spontaneous moments of connection between the cast, highlighting their shared love of style. The campaign's still images capture the joy of these moments through detailed product shots and genuine emotional responses, all set against bright blue skies and sunshine.

The 'Love That' campaign is part of M&S Clothing and Home's strategy to strengthen its style credentials whilst maintaining its market leading position in quality and value as it continues to broaden its appeal for customers across the UK.

Credits 

Creative Agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother 

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Fleur Fortune

Photographer: Jorin Koers

Producer: Simon Eakhurst

PM: Georgia Mills

EP: Jean Mougin

Post Production: BlackKite

Producer: Tamara Mennell

PA: Reece Whiteley

Colourist: Rich Fearon

VFX Lead: Mark Stannard

Sound: Number 8

Producer: Karen Noden

Sound Engineer: Sam Robson

