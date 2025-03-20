'Love That': M&S Celebrates Uplifting Power Of Style

The ‘Love That’ campaign is designed to inspire the nation, helping it embrace the simple magic of a compliment. The campaign launches in two phases, both showcasing M&S's Spring 2025 collection with spontaneous moments of connection between the cast, highlighting their shared love of style. The campaign's still images capture the joy of these moments through detailed product shots and genuine emotional responses, all set against bright blue skies and sunshine.

The 'Love That' campaign is part of M&S Clothing and Home's strategy to strengthen its style credentials whilst maintaining its market leading position in quality and value as it continues to broaden its appeal for customers across the UK.