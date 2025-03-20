'Love That': M&S Celebrates Uplifting Power Of Style
Created by Mother, the new film compliments the retailer's new Spring collection with a smile
20 March 2025
Spring is here, and M&S is kicking off this season of renewal with a feel-good fashion campaign. Created by Mother, ‘Love That’ celebrates the power of style to lift not only your mood but the mood of those around you. Proving that sometimes, the best accessory isn’t just what you wear but the kindness you share.
Anna Braithwaite, Marketing Director of M&S Clothing and Home, said: “The joy of giving and receiving compliments reinforces the idea that life is better lived with style, making it the ideal theme for our Spring collection. ‘Love That’ encourages all women to celebrate each other's fashion choices.”
The ‘Love That’ campaign is designed to inspire the nation, helping it embrace the simple magic of a compliment. The campaign launches in two phases, both showcasing M&S's Spring 2025 collection with spontaneous moments of connection between the cast, highlighting their shared love of style. The campaign's still images capture the joy of these moments through detailed product shots and genuine emotional responses, all set against bright blue skies and sunshine.
The 'Love That' campaign is part of M&S Clothing and Home's strategy to strengthen its style credentials whilst maintaining its market leading position in quality and value as it continues to broaden its appeal for customers across the UK.
Credits
Creative Agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: Iconoclast
Director: Fleur Fortune
Photographer: Jorin Koers
Producer: Simon Eakhurst
PM: Georgia Mills
EP: Jean Mougin
Post Production: BlackKite
Producer: Tamara Mennell
PA: Reece Whiteley
Colourist: Rich Fearon
VFX Lead: Mark Stannard
Sound: Number 8
Producer: Karen Noden
Sound Engineer: Sam Robson