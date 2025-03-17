What the hell is culture anyway?

Ah, culture. That mystical all-powerful force that adland swears by. That elusive je ne sais quoi that everyone’s chasing, tapping into… Usually while desperately refreshing TikTok and convincing clients and stakeholders that yes, this insurance brand can be loved by Gen Z if they just use the right meme.

“Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” It’s a phrase that gets bandied around at pitch meetings, but Jules Chalkley, Ogilvy’s chief executive creative director, shuts the concept down. “It's dangerous going into culture without a proper strategy, and that's where brands will die very quickly.”

So what does culture actually mean? And how can adland harness it? Of course, on one level culture tells of human high achievement: the arts, literature, science. And then there is culture around beliefs, values, customs, language.

“When we talk about culture in terms of commercial creativity, what we're talking about is connection,” says Chalkley. “What culture does, in that sense, is to influence how people behave, and how people interpret the actions of others – a sense of shared discovery.”

At Ogilvy, he says, the agency is always innately “looking at what's happening in culture. It's a bit like an airline saying, ‘we fly planes'".

For an industry that prides itself on being at the cutting edge of culture, most of adland still hasn’t quite crystallised the nebulous concept. Is it about predicting trends? Understanding micro subcultures? Making a brand feel like it belongs in the zeitgeist rather than forcing itself in like an awkward uncle at a wedding?

“Culture is a slippery word. It’s got as many definitions as people you ask. That’s confusing,” admits Josh Bullmore, chief strategy officer at Leo Burnett. He says good work starts with knowing how people feel, what matters to them, what they talk about, which is “easier to get your head round”.

The challenge of getting it right

“But here’s the problem – adland rarely gets it right,” Bullmore says. “We exist in a bubble, playing ideas back to each other, mistaking what resonates with us or what connects with the nation.”

Culture is such a hazy concept that Leo Burnett built a proprietary research platform, PopPulse, which listens to the nation’s listeners (taxi drivers, financial advisors, physios) and layers insight from neuroscientists, anthropologists, and political analysts to decode not just what people are saying, but why.

“The best agencies don’t drop in at the last minute, they embed themselves in the conversation early, listen properly, and create work that adds to culture, rather than disrupts it,” says Bullmore.

Take McDonald’s 'McRib' campaign. After 10 years of speculation, McRib’s fandom was reaching fever pitch with fans hoping for its return. The Leos team fully leaned into that. It started with an “accidental” cryptic app notification sent to 20 million people: “McRib_Test.notification 16.10.24 [TEST].” Cue internet meltdown.

From there, the agency stoked the flames – posters were ‘accidentally’ revealed (then covered up), unfinished TV ads ‘leaked,’ corrupted sound files mysteriously played in McDonald’s restaurants.