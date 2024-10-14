Cheers to Change: Why Non-Alcoholic Drinks Brands Are Here to Stay

The campaign emphasises the brand's commitment to offering a product that retains the familiar flavours of Captain Morgan while catering to consumers seeking moderation. By focusing on fun and flavourful alternatives for social occasions, the brand aims to engage with consumers looking to enjoy the same spirited experiences without alcohol.

Sandys does anticipates a broader range of options in the non-alcoholic beverage market over the next decade. Diageo is heavily investing in research and development, focusing on both extending existing brands and launching entirely new ones, such as plant-based liquor substitute Seedlip which it acquired in 2019.

One significant breakthrough the Diageo team is pursuing is the ability to serve non-alcoholic beer on draft. It currently poses a challenge because alcohol inhibits bacterial growth, making it easier to serve traditional beer on tap.

A Future Filled With Potential

The future of the non-alcoholic beverage market appears highly promising, with potential for significant growth and innovation.

"We [UK] haven't really tapped into the low-alcohol segment yet," adds Sandys. "In Australia, there’s a substantial market for two per cent beers, and that could be something we explore more in the future.

"Right now, we're keeping an open mind about these opportunities and are ready to experiment in different areas. I’m sure that if we look ahead five years, this entire space, along with its adjacent sectors, will be significantly larger."

Hodge reflects on how successful brands can be in playing the alternative game after alcohol sales have declined four per cent over the last year, the equivalent to €2.7 billion. He points out that while Seedlip and zero per cent beers have gained popularity, their real success will come when they stop positioning themselves as alternatives to alcohol and instead become distinct, aspirational choices."

"The NoLo brands that will succeed most are those capitalizing on this shift in behaviour, recognising that they’re not just selling a drink—they’re selling self-control, sophistication, and, dare I say, a little self-respect. Not as an alternative, but as a distinct and highly motivating choice.

Hodge adds, "Lucky Saint promised to be the poster child of a different type of revolution, but where are the others?" Hodge asks. "Perhaps big breweries and big brands need to shift away from promoting the 0.0 per cent product as an alternative they can trust, instead breaking free with new and more relevant brands created with a clearer-eyed focus on the positive benefits of NoLo drinks."

Brands that step out of the shadow of occasion-based marketing to tap into deeper, more progressive insights and motivations will be the ones to answer those questions

By presenting non-alcoholic beverages as a cool and appealing choice, brands can effectively engage consumers and encourage a broader acceptance of these alternatives.

By tapping into shared experiences and social occasions, they can also cultivate a deeper connection with consumers, appealing to a desire for premium, flavourful options that fit modern lifestyles. This approach not only normalises non-alcoholic beverages but it encourages consumers to embrace these products naturally as part of their social experiences.