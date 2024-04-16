Brands: To Meme Or Not To Meme?

Meg Anderson, Senior Social Strategist, BBH London

Buzzwords like 'trendjacking' are frequently thrown into decks, but thorough social listening and trend-watching will guide you to your audience’s motivations, anxieties and contradictions. The rise of TikTok means that brands have better visibility of cultural trends as they are still evolving, and some also have opportunities to show up playfully and more like how their audience behaves.



Jumping on trends is certainly not foolproof. Brands frequently misuse, overuse meme tropes which fall flat amongst audiences that are well versed in the trend already. More seriously, brands that haven’t done their due diligence to understand the context of the trend they are participating in risk causing offence. As a brand, inserting yourself into trending conversations is only beneficial if you are

a) welcome in that space and

b) have something to contribute.

Always read the room.



However, being 'welcome in the space' doesn’t mean you can only show up where you're expected to be. Gucci feels far removed from trainspotting algorithms on TikTok, yet its partnership with trainspotter Francis Bourgeouis was the match we didn’t know we needed.