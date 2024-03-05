Apple's Vision Pro: Is Spatial Computing The New Frontier For Brands?

Dan Hulse, CSO St Luke’s

Roy Amara, president of the superbly named Institute of the Future, famously said that we overestimate the impact of new technologies in the short run, and underestimate the effect in the long run. For the next few months, TikTok will be full of influencers freaking out pedestrians by driving their Teslas with a Vision Pro on their bonce. Pundits will be quick to herald the dawn of the spatial computing age, and just as quick to get bored and declare ‘we’ve passed peak AR’.

2024 won’t be the year advertising is transformed by this technology. Outside of some limited experiential marketing and PR, it won’t appear on many brand plans. But make no mistake, we’re glimpsing the future of marketing through a keyhole. There isn’t a big market for people willing to strap an uncomfortable £3k brick onto the front of their face. But just look at how captivated we are by the 6-inch screens we carry around with us. We can’t live without them. Now imagine being able to fill your surroundings with as many screens like that as you like, floating around you, responding to your touch, your gaze, your smile. Imagine that all your favourite content, celebrities and games can be blended seamlessly into your surroundings. And imagine it on a device that doesn’t make you look goofy, but instead is no more obtrusive than a pair of ordinary glasses. That’s where this is headed, and the market for it will be at least as big as the one for smartphones.

At St Luke’s we’re asking what opportunities and challenges this will create for brands. One of the biggest is the way brands look and feel. In recent years we’ve been obsessed with creating brand worlds that can work in even the smallest space, like a mobile banner. But suddenly brands will be given a much bigger canvas - literally filling the vision of the audience. The brand guidelines of tomorrow won’t just describe social videos and posters, they’ll describe rich, immersive universes with their own feel, rules, characters, and even physics.

To get ready for that world, we’re doing two things. The first is to double down on design capability, making sure we have the skills to create those worlds. And the second is to experiment with Augmented Reality. While we’re enjoying playing with the high-end headsets, they’re years away from the mainstream. Meanwhile, the phones in our pockets offer a quick way to see what kind of AR experiences get people excited. Jules Vizard, our Creative Partner, has skilled up building AR experiences for mobile, and his work has racked up over a billion views on TikTok. While we wait for Tim Cook’s true vision of spatial computing to arrive, we’re scaling our AR experiments to see what resonates.